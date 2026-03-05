American Medical Manufacturers Association Announces New Board of Directors

Tom Allen, President of AMMA and Altor Safety

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Medical Manufacturers Association ( AMMA ), the only national voice for U.S.-based medical product manufacturers and suppliers, today announced the election of its 2026 Board of Directors.Tom Allen, President of New York-based PPE manufacturer Altor Safety, has been elected President of AMMA. Tom is a longtime entrepreneur and his efforts to grow a domestic manufacturing operation have been featured in national and local media. Altor is located in Valley Cottage, NY.Allen is joined on the board by:Vice President Donny Chan, who serves in a leadership role at Maxter Healthcare Inc. As the flagship American manufacturing hub for the global Supermax Corporation, this Texas-based facility is in active production, delivering high-quality, domestically made medical nitrile gloves through large-scale, high-volume manufacturing.Treasurer Doug Wynalda leads Wynalda Packaging, a long-standing provider of premium packaging solutions including FDA-sensitive pharmaceutical and medical packaging.Secretary Alan Rust represents SafeSource Direct, a Louisiana-based American manufacturer of nitrile exam gloves and other personal protective equipment.“These leaders represent the best of American manufacturing. They are innovative operators who invested in U.S. production when it mattered most and who understand what it will take to keep critical medical products made here at home,” said Eric Axel, Executive Director of AMMA.AMMA also announced that Michelle Feinberg from the New York Embroidery Studio and Dan Adams from American Armor will also join the AMMA Board.Axel added, “These individuals and the companies they represent have proven that U.S. manufacturers can compete on quality, reliability, and scale. Their experience will be invaluable as AMMA builds a durable, pro-American manufacturing agenda.”New President Tom Allen said, “In the months ahead, AMMA will deepen our engagement with Congress and the Administration to advance targeted tariffs, smart procurement rules, and other pro-American policies that reward resilient domestic supply chains.Allen continued, “Our new board is committed to working with policymakers from both parties to ensure that the next generation of gloves, masks, syringes, supplies, and packaging is designed, engineered, and manufactured in the United States.”The new board will guide AMMA’s advocacy on federal and state policy, promote long-term contracting and strategic purchasing for the U.S.-made products, and support workforce and innovation initiatives that strengthen America’s medical industrial base.###About AMMAAMMA is the only alliance of domestic Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) makers, critical medical supply manufacturers, and partners. AMMA’s mission is to ensure the U.S. has consistent access to high-quality, domestically produced PPE and critical medical supplies. AMMA aims to create a market environment that promotes, incentivizes, and helps sustain domestic ownership and operation of PPE production. www.ammaunited.org/

