Statement by the Prime Minister on the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide

SLOVENIA, July 11 - Srebrenica is more than just the name of a place. It is the name of a pain that still echoes in the silence of graves, in the tears of mothers, wives and children. It is the cry of the thousands who were never given the chance to tell their story. It stands as a reminder that the truth, however painful, must endure. As one of the mothers from Srebrenica said: »No weapon can kill an entire people, no eraser can erase the truth.«

After Srebrenica, we hoped that the world would be able to say: never again. We hoped that this tragic experience would give us the strength to protect the most vulnerable, to act when lives are at risk, and to build a fairer international community. All too often, however, this has proven to be a false hope.

Even today, three decades later, we continue to witness the suffering of the innocent – in Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan and elsewhere around the world. All too often, we remain silent when we should speak out and inactive when we should act. That is precisely why remembering Srebrenica is so important. It is not only a reminder, but also a commitment to never look away again.

Today, Slovenia pays tribute to the victims. Their names are etched not only in our memory, but also in our collective conscience. We offer our heartfelt condolences to their families and loved ones, and to all survivors who live with this pain every day.

We remember, because we must never forget. We remember, because we are committed to truth and justice. We remember, too, because we seek wisdom from this painful past to create a future in which such atrocities never happen again.