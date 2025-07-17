Circle CVI Releases Advanced Automation with New EVAR, TEVAR, Carotid & Peripheral Modules for Interventional Planning

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Circle Cardiovascular Imaging , the global leader in advanced cardiac imaging, today announced the expansion of its Interventional Planning Suite , introducing cutting-edge AI automation to streamline workflows for a wide range of cardiovascular procedures. The enhanced suite expands upon existing functionality to support transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR), and left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) planning, and now supports broader vascular applications including endovascular aortic repair (EVAR), thoracic endovascular aortic repair (TEVAR), carotid, and peripheral procedures, revolutionizing interventional planning and longitudinal tracking.Interventional planning for cardiovascular procedures is often hindered by time-intensive workflows, inconsistent imaging data, and limited tools for complex vascular tracking, leading to inefficiencies and variable outcomes. Circle’s expanded Interventional Planning Suite, powered by advanced AI automation, addresses these challenges by delivering precise, automated tools that reduce planning time and enhance procedural accuracy. This comprehensive solution streamlines workflows, enabling clinicians to make data-driven decisions that improve patient outcomes across both cardiac and vascular interventions.“Circle CVI continues to drive the field for interventional CT pre-planning,” said Jonathon Leipsic, Medical Director, Providence Health Care Heart Center, St Paul’s Hospital. “The automated processing provides fast and accurate segmentation and measurements - I just review and move on to the next case!”“We are excited to bring this groundbreaking CT imaging solution to the global market,” said Erkan Akyuz, CEO of Circle Cardiovascular Imaging. “The growing toolset is a perfect extension of Circle’s expanding cardiovascular imaging portfolio, which helps to reduce the amount of time required for complex procedures, get a better result for the patient by optimizing the interventional procedure.”Unlike competing solutions, Circle’s suite offers a unified, AI-driven platform that supports advanced cardiac CT and MR image analysis, and a full spectrum of interventions, from TAVR to peripheral vascular procedures, providing unmatched precision and efficiency for clinicians worldwide.Discover how Circle’s advanced imaging solution can elevate your practice. Visit https://www.circlecvi.com/get-started to learn more and book a demo today.About Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc.Circle Cardiovascular Imaging (Circle) is a Canadian-based company that was founded in 2007, established with the aim of developing innovative software solutions to enhance cardiovascular and cerebrovascular imaging analysis and improve patient care. Circle CVI's imaging platform provides best-in-class image reading and reporting for quantitative and qualitative assessment of cardiac MR, cardiac CT, vascular CT, and neuro CT.At the heart of everything we do is our unrelenting drive to continually offer better solutions for healthcare providers that improve healthcare outcomes. This fuels our creativity, informs our decisions and is the reason we are passionate about our work. Our roots are medical and digital, our passion is contagious, and our people are amongst the best.Annually, millions of medical imaging exams – in over 1700 hospitals and in more than 90 countries – are estimated to be interpreted using cvi42. For additional information, please visit www.circlecvi.com or contact: marketing@circlecvi.com

