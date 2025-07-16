Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Unveils Advanced Plaque for the Analysis of Coronary Artery Disease

Empowering Hospitals with Direct Access to Innovation and Reimbursement

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Circle Cardiovascular Imaging (Circle CVI), a global leader in cardiovascular advanced post-processing imaging, introduces a novel AI technology, cvi42|Plaque .*Circle CVI’s cvi42|Plaque enables radiologists and cardiologists to perform automated real-time quantification and characterization of plaque from CCTA scans with the highest degree of precision. Circle CVI's CORE CT delivers the clarity, speed, and depth that today’s cardiac CT demands. The ability to quickly interpret complex coronary anatomy with automated lesion detection and plaque quantification is incredibly valuable in daily practice," said Yaz Daaboul, MD, Harrison Memorial Hospital, Baim Institute.“At Circle CVI, we are dedicated to redefining how coronary artery disease is identified and managed by offering unparalleled insights directly from CCTA data,” stated Erkan Akyuz, Circle CVI CEO. “Our cvi42 platform, powered by advanced AI, enables radiologists and cardiologists to not only visualize but also automatically quantify and characterize plaque in real-time. This capability moves beyond simple stenosis assessment, providing critical details on plaque burden and composition. We are excited about a future where CCTA scans, enhanced by our technology, guide more precise, personalized preventions and treatments and ultimately lead to better long-term heart health for patients.”The launch of cvi42|Plaque is a direct response to the evolving needs of the cardiovascular community and incorporates valuable feedback from clinicians. A core tenet of Circle CVI's mission is collaborative innovation, working closely with clinical teams to streamline workflows, enhance diagnostic confidence, and improve patient experiences.“Plaque characterization is a critical component of how we assess coronary artery disease,” said Sebastian Schäfer, MD, (Cardiac CT) Praxis Rheingalerie Köln. “With each update, Circle CVI continues to advance coronary CT analysis in meaningful ways. The tools in cvi42 not only enhance our diagnostic confidence but also help us maintain efficiency under high clinical demand. The latest real-time plaque characterization features represent another significant step forward.”A key differentiator of Circle CVI’s approach is a commitment to providing hospitals with direct ownership and control over the technology and its results. Unlike models where vendors retain a significant portion of reimbursement by offering their technology as a service, Circle CVI delivers the cvi42 platform directly to the healthcare institution . This model empowers hospitals to retain most of the professional and technical component reimbursements associated with these advanced CCTA analyses, significantly enhancing their ability to invest in and sustain cutting-edge cardiovascular care for their communities. Circle CVI’s goal is to foster a more sustainable and equitable partnership with healthcare providers, ensuring the value generated by advanced diagnostics benefits the institutions on the front lines of patient care.Discover how Circle’s cvi42|Plaque can elevate your practice. Visit https://www.circlecvi.com/get-started to learn more and book a demo today.About Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc.Circle Cardiovascular Imaging (Circle) is a Canadian-based company that was founded in 2007, established with the aim of developing innovative software solutions to enhance cardiovascular and cerebrovascular imaging analysis and improve patient care. Circle CVI's imaging platform provides best-in-class image reading and reporting for quantitative and qualitative assessment of cardiac MR, cardiac CT, vascular CT, and neuro CT.At the heart of everything we do is our unrelenting drive to continually offer better solutions for healthcare providers that improve healthcare outcomes. This fuels our creativity, informs our decisions and is the reason we are passionate about our work. Our roots are medical and digital, our passion is contagious, and our people are amongst the best.Annually, millions of medical imaging exams – in over 1700 hospitals and in more than 90 countries – are estimated to be interpreted using cvi42. For additional information, please visit www.circlecvi.com or contact: marketing@circlecvi.com*cvi42|Plaque is not for clinical use in the USA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.