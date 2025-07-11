Next Sustainable Generation Promotion Centre Officially Established

NGPC is located in the BIC EURONOVA building at Malaga Techpark

MALAGA, SPAIN, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Next Sustainable Generation Promotion Centre (NGPC) was officially established in June at Malaga TechPark in Andalusia, Spain. It is also the first RWA cross-border platform in Europe focusing on green and sustainable assets. NGPC is located in the BIC EURONOVA building at Malaga TechPark. BIC EURONOVA serves as the operator of NGPC.NGPC leverages the strategic resources of the EU Global Gateway and Spain’s position as a key international market hub to promote cross-border exchange of green assets and project cooperation, expanding into third-party international markets such as the Middle East, Africa, and Spanish-speaking countries in South America.

