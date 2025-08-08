CytoNiche Biotech Opens 3D FloTrix Experience Hub in Singapore to Advance Stem Cell Therapy CytoNiche Biotech Opens 3D FloTrix Experience Hub in Singapore to Advance Stem Cell Therapy CytoNiche Biotech Opens 3D FloTrix Experience Hub in Singapore to Advance Stem Cell Therapy CytoNiche Biotech Opens 3D FloTrix Experience Hub in Singapore to Advance Stem Cell Therapy CytoNiche Biotech Opens 3D FloTrix Experience Hub in Singapore to Advance Stem Cell Therapy

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CytoNiche Biotech , a leader in 3D cell production technology, has opened its 3D FloTrix™ Experience Hub in Singapore. This facility represents a key step in the company’s global expansion and highlights its technology, which supports China’s first approved stem cell drug, offered at a significantly lower cost than comparable therapies in the West.Addressing Affordability in Stem Cell TherapyThe Singapore hub opens as the high cost of mesenchymal stem cell therapies remains a challenge globally. For example, the first FDA-approved stem cell therapy in the U.S. is priced at $1.55 million per treatment, while Amimestrocel Injection, approved in China earlier this year, costs approximately $21,600 per course. This cost reduction is enabled by CytoNiche’s 3D FloTrix™ platform , which uses automated, scalable 3D cell production systems with GMP-grade dissolvable microcarriers, moving away from traditional 2D cell culture methods.The technology has been validated through:Clinical trials and regulatory approval in ChinaCommercial production of a 3D-manufactured stem cell therapyReduced manufacturing costs through automated, closed systemsSingapore as a Global Biotech HubThe 3D FloTrix™ Experience Hub in Singapore will serve as a global headquarters, technology demonstration center, and training facility for international partners. It aims to support the adoption of cost-effective stem cell manufacturing and facilitate regulatory and clinical advancements in Asia and beyond.Dr. Yan Xiaojun, CTO and Co-Founder of CytoNiche, stated, “Singapore’s robust biotech ecosystem and strategic location make it an ideal base for our global outreach. This hub supports our goal of making cell therapies more accessible through advanced 3D culture systems.”From Research to Real-World ImpactAt the opening ceremony, Dr. Yan reflected on CytoNiche’s journey since its founding in 2018, culminating in the approval of China’s first stem cell drug. “Our platform now supports numerous global clients, advancing our commitment to accessible healthcare,” she said.Professor Hanry Yu of the National University of Singapore noted, “CytoNiche’s path from research to commercialization in China, and now to Singapore for global expansion, reflects strong international collaboration.”Scientific Roots and Future VisionProfessor Du Yanan, Chief Scientist at CytoNiche and a Tsinghua University professor, highlighted the company’s origins in Singapore. “Two decades ago, I trained at NUS under Professors Hanry Yu and Teoh Swee Hin. Today, we return with technology that could reshape cell and gene therapy manufacturing,” he said.Professor Teoh Swee Hin, Fellow of the Singapore Academy of Engineering and Medicine, emphasized the importance of innovation. “CytoNiche’s focus on creativity, challenging conventions, and practical solutions must guide its global expansion,” he said.Ceremony and Strategic PartnershipsThe ribbon-cutting ceremony, led by founders Professor Du Yanan, Dr. Liu Wei, and Dr. Yan Xiaojun, was followed by a traditional pineapple toss, symbolizing prosperity. CytoNiche also signed partnership agreements with companies from South Korea, Thailand, India, and Malaysia to expand the deployment of 3D FloTrix™ technology and related products across the Asia-Pacific region.Looking AheadCytoNiche aims to grow its international presence and further reduce barriers to cell-based therapies through automated biomanufacturing platforms. “This hub is a step toward making regenerative medicine more accessible worldwide,” said Professor Du.Founded in 2018, CytoNiche Biotech specializes in 3D cell production systems for therapeutic applications. Its 3D FloTrix™ platform supports large-scale, cost-effective cell and gene therapy manufacturing with GMP-compliant microcarriers, serum-free media, and automated bioreactors. The company supports all stages of the cell therapy pipeline, from expansion to final processing.For more information, visit: https://en.cytoniche.com

