MaXpeedingRods Launches All-New 3.5” and 5” Off-Road LED Driving Lights: Flexible Options for Off-Road and More

MaXpeedingRods expands lighting range with 3.5” and 5” LED pods, multiple beam modes, color choices, and practical accessories for off-road users.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MaXpeedingRods is pleased to announce its newly expanded series of off-road LED driving lights, designed to meet the growing demands of off-road drivers, vehicle customizers, and outdoor professionals. This product family features a combination of size, shape, color, and functional upgrades, offering flexible solutions that adapt to different terrain, weather, and style needs.

A Comprehensive Range to Suit Different Drivers

The new lineup includes:

-Sizes: 3.5-inch and 5-inch models

-Shapes: Available in both round and square housings

-Finishes: Gloss black or matte black for a personalized look

-Versions: Standard DRL version or upgraded DRL + RGB backlight

In total, customers can choose from 16 distinct models (eight for each size), giving more freedom to match vehicle style, preferred lighting function, and budget.



Engineered for Performance and Versatility

These driving lights are constructed using high-quality PC lenses, die-cast aluminum face frames, stainless steel brackets, and impact-resistant PC reflectors. Each light integrates:

-Main beam: White spot beam for primary illumination plus white side-shooting lights for extended peripheral visibility.

-DRL (Daytime Running Light): Dual white/amber mode, switchable by a long press and includes a memory function to retain user settings.

-RGB Backlight (Upgraded models only): Activates together with DRL and can display eight color modes — white, amber, red, green, blue, purple, cyan, or an automatic cycle. (RGB usage should comply with local laws.)

*MaXpeedingRods reminds all users that RGB and non-standard colors are intended for off-road or private settings and should be used responsibly and legally.

Powerful Light Output and Smart Cooling

The 5-inch version delivers a power output of 178W per pair, combining eight 10W LEDs and eighteen 0.5W accent diodes per light. This results in a balanced, powerful beam to improve visibility in fog, rain, and at night.

The advanced design includes a heat dissipation structure. Redesigned fins enlarge the air contact surface, which improves airflow and heat management, supporting stable performance during extended operation.

Flexible Functionality and Cost-Effective Customization

Unlike traditional single-mode lights, this series allows users to adapt light performance with minimal extra cost:

-Swap the lens covers to easily change from white spot beam to yellow spot, or white flood to yellow flood.

-Control DRL and RGB modes through an upgraded wiring harness and toggle switch — all backed by a user-friendly memory function.

-High durability backed by IP68 water and dust protection and robust anti-vibration mounts.

Ready-to-Install with Full Kit

Each package includes:

-2× LED driving lights

-3-meter wiring harness with switch

-Adjustable stainless steel brackets and hardware

-1× multi-language manual

-4× spare lens covers

-1× screwdriver for quick faceplate changes

The lights ship in custom-designed five-layer corrugated boxes, tailored for different size, shape, and version configurations.

Built for Real-World Applications

Whether mounted on off-road trucks, motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, tractors, farm machinery, or even small boats, these lights help tackle bad weather, low-light trails, and personal style upgrades — all while supporting responsible use..

Availability

The new 3.5” and 5” LED driving lights are now available through MaXpeedingRods’ official store and select distributors.

For more details, please visit: https://www.maxpeedingrods.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.