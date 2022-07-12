MaXpeedingRods Subaru Coilover for Street Use

In conclusion, the MaXpeedingRods coilovers are an extremely versatile and robust suspension solution.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATE, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being a Subaru mods Enthusiast comes with many perks, creating your own masterpiece, teaching you patience, tenacity, and logical thinking. Especially when you finished the suspension mods, you will feel the precision and performance those bring to your build. Many car enthusiasts spend long days and nights searching for the best coilovers to complement their build and gain performance.

MaXpeedingRods has done its job to make this easier for Subaru WRX enthusiasts. One of the best modifications you can do for your car is an upgrade in the suspension system starting with coilovers. Coilovers shorten ride height, increase stability, increase traction, and increase cornering capabilities.

1. Design

These Coilovers feature a twin-tube structure, damping force adjustment system, and adjustable ride height anywhere from -1” to -3”, you can make repeated adjustments over time to find the optimal ride height. For better overall performance, Maxpeedingrods WRX coil overs also feature multiple-degree camber plates for quick and easy camber adjustment and 24 separate Rebound and Damping settings easily dialed in with an adjustment nut on the top. Designed for street and the occasional track use.

2. Affordable

MaXpeedingRods has developed a low-cost, performance-boosting coilovers for your Subaru WRX starting at around $334.00 and ready to match performance with handling. People don’t like to spend a lot of money on their Subaru as the door they’re just starting out, it could sometimes be difficult trying to afford the most expensive part. If you’re just learning how to modify your car, want something expensive that it’s not going to break the bank, and still perform well. These are definitely for you.

3. Performance

Maxpeedingrods uses Aircraft-grade metals with precise machining to build each one of these critical components to ensure rigid structural performance that you can trust and to take your car to the next level of performance it desires. They handle really well, and overall, they drive nice.

In conclusion, the MaXpeedingRods Subaru coilovers are an extremely versatile and robust suspension solution. Higher degrees of adjustability in ride height, spring rate, dampening, caster, and camber adjustments give these coilovers extreme potential in breathing new life into your vehicle. High-grade materials and refined production processes allow for trustworthy strength on the road or the track.