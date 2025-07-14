Zero Emission Heavy-Duty Trucks with 1,500km Range, Powered by Horizon

The Stunning Z413 Powered by Horizon with 1,500km Range Horizon logo file

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horizon Fuel Cell Group and Shanghai Wuliu Automotive Technology recently announced an agreement for 100 fuel cell systems to be integrated into the Z Truck Automotive Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd 42-ton zero emission trucks. This collaboration sets new benchmarks in the hydrogen commercial vehicle sector, injecting strong momentum into the green transformation of logistics by delivering improved performance and a record-breaking driving range.

The 42-ton truck features a "lightweight and ultra-long range" design, equipped with Horizon's highly proven VL-III Series fuel cell system and a locally sourced Type IV hydrogen storage system. It achieves a driving range over 1,500km. This performance directly addresses range anxiety and operational costs, two critical barriers in zero emission truck adoption.

This achievement stems from Horizon’s mature VL-III Series fuel cell technology. Since its launch in 2022, the platform has powered commercial vehicles in several continents, with hundreds of units deployed globally, rigorously validated through demanding real-world operations. It has gained broad recognition in the marketplace, differentiated via both commercial and performance characteristics, enabling the most competitive zero emission logistics operations to be realised.

Horizon continues to smash barriers in the hydrogen industry through continuous innovation, planning to launch the next-generation VLS-IV Series 400kW fuel cell stack, which will make zero emission heavy duty applications much more compelling, through reduced fuel consumption and longer lifetime. When applied to heavy-duty trucks, it will reduce hydrogen consumption by up to 20%. This platform is expected to dramatically solidify Horizon’s leadership in high-power fuel cells for commercial transportation, and make hydrogen a commercially attractive alternative to diesel, in addition to delivering zero emission operation.

The signing of this agreement for 100 heavy duty trucks comes on the heels of several other recent substantial fleet orders, demonstrating Horizon’s strong position in the market. Horizon will continue to invest heavily in innovation and play an important role in leveraging the unique properties of hydrogen in meeting global carbon reduction goals.

About Horizon Fuel Cell Group

Horizon Fuel Cell was founded in 2003, with a focus on fundamental innovation in materials and systems-level technology for fuel cells and electrolysers. Horizon is a world leader in key technologies across the hydrogen value chain, making hydrogen viable through the provision of best-in-class equipment, and is a global leader in eliminating diesel from heavy duty applications such as commercial transport.

About Shanghai Wuliu Automotive Technology

Shanghai Wuliu focuses on the development and sales of new energy heavy-duty trucks, along with the infrastructure to support new energy vehicles. Shanghai Wuliu and Z Truck jointly developed this super long-range truck to meet the most challenging demands of the market.

