'Reset: The Science of Hope and Healing' Explores Innovative Approach to PTSD Recovery

Healing never looked so happy, Katherine Behnken

Discover the science resetting the nervous system—and the untold story of a treatment transforming PTSD recovery.

True healing happens when we reset the body’s response to trauma—not just address symptoms. Reset shares the science and stories bringing hope to thousands.” — Coleen LaCosta, Executive Director, Erase PTSD Now

STRONGSVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A groundbreaking new film is shaking the mental health world—and demanding a new conversation around trauma care. Reset : The Science of Hope and Healing isn’t just another PTSD documentary. It’s a revelation. A 40-minute, deeply personal exploration of what might be the closest thing we’ve seen to a cure.The film follows the stories of veterans, first responders, parents, teachers, and trauma survivors of all kinds—many of whom begin to heal after receiving a treatment known as Neuro-Sympathetic Reset (NSR), also referred to as Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB), Dual Sympathetic Reset (DSR), and sometimes simply “the reset” or “the shot for PTSD.”This revolutionary procedure works by targeting the stellate ganglion, a nerve cluster in the neck that regulates the sympathetic nervous system—the body’s fight-or-flight command center. With a quick injection of a local anesthetic like ropivacaine, the system is given the chance to recalibrate, returning to a pre-trauma state. The results are often immediate.“We’re not just managing symptoms anymore—we’re resetting the nervous system itself. That’s what this is. It’s a reset. It changes lives in minutes.”— Coleen LaCosta, Executive Director, Erase PTSD Now But if this works so well—why doesn’t everyone know about it?That’s the question Reset puts front and center.At the heart of the story is Dr. Eugene Lipov, the physician-scientist who pioneered this application of SGB over 15 years ago. His work, once seen as fringe, is now being validated in peer-reviewed studies and in clinics across the country—including Reset Medical and Wellness, where many participants in the film receive their care.The film was directed by Shaw Thomas, executive produced by Shaw and Michael Thomas, and brought to life with the help of Kelly Price, who also appears in the film. Their mission is clear: to change the conversation around trauma—and finally bring science and humanity together in the fight for healing.Produced in collaboration with Erase PTSD Now, the nonprofit at the forefront of expanding access to the treatment, the film doesn’t just tell stories—it fuels a movement.“There are hundreds of thousands of people suffering in silence who could begin healing today if this treatment were better known, more accessible, and covered by insurance. That’s what we’re fighting for.”— Coleen LaCostaAbout the FilmReset: The Science of Hope and Healing is a bold, emotional, and science-driven documentary that follows real people in real time as they find relief from trauma through a breakthrough in medical care. It explores the untapped potential of SGB/NSR as a first-line treatment and the lives forever changed when people get access.Featured Participants:Devon & Jody Larratt, Geoff Dardia, Dustin & Emmanuel Baizar, Dr. Virginia Clagg, Dr. Maya Christobel, Paige & Jody Neuenschwander, Mike Louwers, Mercedes Bryjak, Joshua Goldner, and more.Cameos & Contributors:Dr. Eugene Lipov, Scott Haze, Suzanne Zarycki, Paul & Amy Blavin, and many more.About the TreatmentA Neuro-Sympathetic Reset (NSR), also known as Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB) or Dual Sympathetic Reset (DSR), is a procedure designed to quiet the overactive "fight-or-flight" response commonly seen in PTSD, anxiety, depression, and other trauma-related conditions. By injecting a local anesthetic into the stellate ganglion in the neck, the treatment temporarily interrupts stress signals—giving the brain a chance to reset to a calm, regulated state.

RESET: The Science of Hope and Healing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.