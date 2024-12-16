Submit Release
News Search

There were 869 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,103 in the last 365 days.

Ministry of Defense Approves SGB Treatment for Trauma in Israel

HISTORIC BREAKTHROUGH: Ministry of Defense Approves SGB Treatment for Trauma in Israel – Please help us bring this lifesaving treatment to those in need!

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erase PTSD Now is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking development that marks a turning point in the fight against trauma and PTSD.

For the first time ever, the Ministry of Defense in Israel has fully subsidized the Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB) procedure to treat trauma. This milestone was achieved this week, when the first patient—who fit the Ministry’s specific criteria for eligibility—received the SGB treatment under full government funding. This achievement not only validates the effectiveness of the SGB, which continues to show significant clinical improvements for over 75% of Israelis treated and tracked in recent months, it also underscores the power of data collection and proven outcomes in driving institutional support for innovative care solutions.

Philanthropic support is urgently needed to expand access to this rapid-acting, highly effective treatment for the growing number of Israelis suffering from PTSD. The PTSD Advisory Council in Israel has emphasized the need for additional research to expand knowledge about the procedure’s effectiveness within the Israeli population.

Erase PTSD Now, a U.S.-based 501(c)(3), has been providing access to the breakthrough SGB treatment for PTSD for over 15 years. It is now spearheading an effort to treat 1,000 Israelis urgently seeking relief. https://www.eraseptsdnow.org/

Please join us in this life saving effort. Together, we can make a profound difference.

Coleen LaCosta
Erase PTSD Now
+1 773-683-1211
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ministry of Defense Approves SGB Treatment for Trauma in Israel

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Military Industry, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more