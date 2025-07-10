Submit Release
Peter C. Anderson Designated as Interim U.S. Trustee for Eastern and Northern Districts of California and District of Nevada

Peter C. Anderson has been designated by Attorney General Pamela Bondi as the U.S. Trustee for the Eastern and Northern Districts of California and the District of Nevada (Region 17) on an interim basis effective July 11. Anderson replaces Tracy Hope Davis, who has retired after nearly 28 years of distinguished service to the U.S. Trustee Program (USTP).

Under 28 U.S.C. § 585, the Attorney General may fill U.S. Trustee vacancies by designating an incumbent U.S. Trustee to serve in a second region. Since 2006, Anderson has served as the U.S. Trustee for the Central District of California (Region 16), and he will continue in that role while also overseeing Region 17.

The Executive Office for U.S. Trustees made the announcement.

The USTP’s mission is to promote the integrity and efficiency of the bankruptcy system for the benefit of all stakeholders — debtors, creditors and the public. The USTP consists of 21 regions with 88 field offices nationwide and an Executive Office in Washington, D.C. Learn more about the USTP at www.justice.gov/ust.  

