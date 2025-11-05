Former U.S. Postal Service employee pleads guilty to stealing Treasury checks and committing PPP fraud

ATLANTA - Former mail carrier Vershun Weaver has pleaded guilty to stealing U.S. Government treasury checks from recipients on his U.S. Postal Service mail route and fraudulently obtaining a pandemic-era Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan.

"Weaver abused his position and undermined the work of honest public servants,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Citizens should have absolute confidence that their mail is being handled, and delivered, by carriers of impeccable integrity. We will continue to work with our federal partners to root out and hold accountable government employees who compromise their integrity and violate the public’s trust.”

“This case sends a strong message to any U.S. Postal Service employee who decides to violate the public’s trust in this manner,” said Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Ulrich of the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General. “Our special agents, along with our law enforcement partners, will aggressively investigate these federal crimes to protect the sanctity of the U.S. Mail and maintain the public’s trust.”

According to U.S. Attorney Hertzberg, the charges, and other information presented in court: In 2023, Vershun Weaver worked as a mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service. In July 2023, a postal employee who borrowed Weaver’s mail delivery truck found Weaver’s wallet and turned it in to a supervisor. The supervisor looked inside the wallet for identification and saw two U.S. treasury checks addressed to customers on Weaver’s delivery route. One check was for approximately $2,500, and the other was for $1,500.

During a subsequent investigation, federal agents located in Weaver’s personal vehicle several additional pieces of mail addressed to other victims on Weaver’s delivery route. Agents also discovered that Weaver had fraudulently obtained a PPP loan. To support his application for the loan, Weaver submitted a fake income tax document that he knew had not been filed with the Internal Revenue Service. Weaver spent the proceeds of his PPP fraud on clothes and other personal items that were prohibited under the terms of the pandemic relief loan.

Vershun Weaver, 33, of Atlanta, Ga., pleaded guilty to a criminal information charging him with making a false statement to the Small Business Administration and two counts of theft of mail by a Postal Service employee. Sentencing is scheduled for February 9, 2026, before U.S. District Judge Tiffany R. Johnson.

This case is being investigated by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General with valuable assistance from the Small Business Administration.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Dwayne A. Brown, Jr. is prosecuting the case.

