Third suspect arrested and charged along with two current defendants for conspiring to provide material support to ISIS and having firearms that would be used to commit an act of terrorism on behalf of ISIS

DETROIT, Mich. – Today, the FBI arrested a third defendant, Ayob Nasser, 19, of Dearborn, Michigan, in connection with the alleged ISIS terrorism case from earlier this week against other two Dearborn men, Mohmed Ali and Majed Mahmoud. All three were charged in the amended complaint with conspiring to provide material support to ISIS—a radical Islamic terror group that has repeatedly killed Americans. All three are also charged with having firearms that would be used to commit an act of terrorism on behalf of ISIS. The amended complaint adds to the already chilling allegations of their radical Islamic terror plot involving AR-style rifles, shotguns, handguns, and other tools for a tactical assault.

“We will not stop. We will follow the tentacles where they lead. We will continue to stand guard with the FBI against terrorism,” said U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon, Jr.

"FBI Detroit and its Joint Terrorism Task Force will continue to investigate, arrest, and disrupt all attempts or plots to do harm to our residents or to anyone within the United States,” said Jennifer Runyan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office. “Nothing will stop us from working with our law enforcement partners, including the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan, to accomplish our mission of defending the homeland and upholding the constitution.”

The investigation is ongoing.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. A copy of the amended complaint can be found on our website at https://www.justice.gov/usao-edmi under News or click here