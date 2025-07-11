ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (July 11-14) - Phoenix Area

Westbound Loop 101

(Agua Fria Freeway)

closed

between Interstate 17 and 51st Avenue

in the Northwest Valley

from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

(July 14) for widening project.

Both I-17 ramps to westbound Loop 101 closed. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Seventh Street and Seventh Avenue also closed. Detours

: Consider alternate routes including westbound Union Hills Drive. Westbound Loop 101 traffic exiting at 27th Avenue can detour along the Beardsley frontage road.

Please note

the westbound frontage road will be closed between 35th and 51st avenues from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday (July 13) for pavement marking.

Note

:

Loop 101 narrowed to two lanes in both directions between 59th and 75th avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday