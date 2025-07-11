President Donald J. Trump Approves Emergency Declaration for New Mexico

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of New Mexico to supplement response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from severe storms, flooding and landslides beginning on June 23, 2025, and continuing.

The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all federal disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.

The assistance is for Chaves, Lincoln, Otero and Valencia counties.

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide, at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance, under the public assistance program, will be provided at 75% federal funding.

José M. Gil Montañez has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.