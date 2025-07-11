Cayman Islands Society of Anaesthesiologists Officially Launched at National Conference

Delroy A. Jefferson, President of CISA (left), with Vice President Dr. Dhruva Krishnan

CAYMAN ISLANDS, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark development for the Cayman Islands’ medical community, the Cayman Islands Society of Anaesthesiologists (CISA) was officially launched during the first-ever Cayman Islands Society of Anaesthesiologists Annual Conference (CISAAC 2025). This milestone marks the formal establishment of the Cayman Islands’ first registered specialist medical association, underscoring a major leap forward in anesthesia practice in the Caribbean.Held at St. Matthew’s University School of Medicine in West Bay and supported by Health City Cayman Islands – the platinum sponsor of the event – the conference delivered a strong academic program focused on advancing anesthesiology in the region.CISAAC is now firmly established as the Caribbean’s premier academic and scientific conference for anesthesiologists. Going forward, it will be held annually, providing a dynamic platform for education, collaboration and professional growth. Each year, CISAAC will present a comprehensive program covering key themes in anesthesiology and perioperative care, along with the latest research findings, clinical innovations, and evidence-based best practices shaping the future of patient care across the region.Dr. Delroy A. Jefferson, Consultant Anaesthesiologist at Cayman Islands Health Services Authority and President of CISA, emphasized that the inaugural conference marked a defining step toward advancing anesthesiology across the region. He highlighted the importance of adapting to a rapidly evolving health care landscape, noting that the specialty must continually respond to technological shifts and rising standards of care while preserving provider well-being. The medical leader acknowledged that the success of CISAAC 2025 was made possible through the dedication of CISA’s members, the executive committee, and the wider medical community — all committed to elevating clinical practice, education and research throughout the Caribbean.“The establishment of a strong, collaborative national anesthesiology society will play a crucial role in supporting the overall health and well-being of the population,” said Dr. Dhruva Krishnan, Medical Director and Head of Anaesthesia at Health City Cayman Islands, vice president of CISA, and organizing secretary of the conference. “CISA is committed to fostering excellence in anesthesiology, promoting continuing medical education, advocating for patient safety, and advancing health care standards across the region.”CISAAC 2025 was centered around the theme ‘Balancing Act: Harmonizing Patient Care, Physician Well-being and Anaesthesia Excellence to Achieve Optimal Outcomes’. The programming reflected this holistic approach with a blend of academic lectures, practical skill sessions, and interdisciplinary dialogue.“The conference enhanced both practical knowledge and clinical confidence through engaging discussions and insightful presentations,” Dr. Krishnan added.An impressive lineup of experts in anesthesiology, psychiatry and cardiac surgery contributed to a dynamic and intellectually rich agenda. A standout feature of the conference was a hands-on session led by Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil, Clinical Director and Chief Cardiac Surgeon at Health City Cayman Islands, focusing on Mechanical Circulatory Supports.“By integrating high-level cardiac surgery education into the anesthesiology discourse, we are not only strengthening cross-specialty collaboration but also enhancing our ability to deliver comprehensive, patient-centered care,” said Dr. Chattuparambil. “The launch of CISA is a proud moment for the Cayman Islands and a catalyst for continuous improvement in perioperative care across the region.”With its formal launch and the resounding success of CISAAC 2025, the Cayman Islands has firmly positioned itself as a regional hub for innovation, education and collaboration in anesthesiology. The momentum generated by CISAAC’s debut is expected to resonate across the Caribbean, raising standards of care and strengthening a culture of excellence in perioperative medicine.

