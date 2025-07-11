IRIS Music Festival: A Celebration of Community in the Heart of Philadelphia

Join us Saturday, July 19 at Wonderland Fishtown for a one-day celebration of Philly’s women and transfemme artists!Want to support or sponsor? Follow for updates: @irismusicshowcase #IRISMusicFestival #PhillyMusic #QueerArtists #TransfemmeVoices #WomenI

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IRIS Music Festival Celebrates Philly’s Women and Transfemme Artists with One-Day Grassroots Event — Philadelphia, PA — July 19, 2025

The IRIS Music Festival, a one-day celebration of Philadelphia’s vibrant creative community, will take place on Saturday, July 19 at Wonderland Fishtown, showcasing an all-local lineup of women and transfemme artists.

Born out of the monthly IRIS Music Showcase founded by Philly soul singer Taylor Kelly in January 2024, the festival builds on that community-driven momentum with a full day of live music, food, local vendors, and joy. With a focus on genre diversity, the event will highlight sounds ranging from funk and R&B to folk and indie soul.

The festival is intimate by design, with a 75-person capacity and a mission rooted in artist care, accessibility, and authentic connection. All proceeds will go directly to artist compensation and supporting the local creative ecosystem.

The BYOB festival will feature:

7 Philly-based music acts, including Rachel Andie, Jacqueline Constance, DJ Jamz and more

Local vendors offering food, N/A drinks, and handmade goods

A community raffle with prizes donated by local businesses (all proceeds go to local charity organizations Vamos Juntos and Mazzoni Center)

A vibrant crowd of queer, BIPOC, and creative attendees

The IRIS team is still accepting donations and sponsorships to help fund artist pay, sound equipment, and community-access tickets. Those interested in supporting or partnering can learn more by emailing event organizer, Taylor Kelly at thisistaylorkellymusic@gmail.com.

Event Details:

What: IRIS Music Festival

When: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Where: Wonderland Fishtown (1169 N Hope St, Philadelphia PA 19123)

Tickets: https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/iris-music-festival/iris-music-festival

Follow along at @IrisMusicShowcase for artist announcements, vendor features, and behind-the-scenes updates.

Legal Disclaimer:

