Merit Academy Students Excel in Tournament Involving Chess and Rubik’s Cube Mastery

Students had a great time mastering skills learned over the school year. Congratulations to all of the gold, silver and bronze winners.” — Dr. Gwynne Dawdy Pekron, Merit Academy Headmaster

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merit Academy students in all grade levels, School of Grammar, School of Logic, and School of Rhetoric enjoyed a fun end of year activity this past May. They participated in a chess and Rubik’s cube tournament.“Students had a great time mastering skills learned over the school year,” said Dr. Gwynne Dawdy Pekron, Merit Academy Headmaster. “Congratulations to all of the gold, silver and bronze winners.”School of Grammar (Elementary Level) Chess BeginnersSean Neauber-GoldMaddox Fry-SilverEmmet Manley-BronzeIntermediateSimon Hanson-GoldEvan Raczkowski-SilverLyle Dickenson-BronzeAdvancedBrec'han Turotte-GoldMilo Turotte-SilverRey Lessard-BronzeSchool of Grammar (Elementary Level) Speed Cube 3x3 BeginnersKeira Le-GoldSean Neuber-SilverLyle Dickenson-BronzeAdvancedRey Lessard-GoldKarsyn Valdez-SilverColton Waggoner-BronzeSchool of Logic and Rhetoric (Middle and High School Level) Chess IntermediateKelvin Whitaker-GoldIan Raczkowski-Silver ]Fynn Aga-BronzeAdvancedKelvin Whitaker-GoldMalachi Ware-SilverDaryn Sullivan-BronzeSchool of Logic and Rhetoric (Middle and High School Level) Speed Cube 3x3Vincent Balintucas-GoldRiver Basnett-SilverNehemiah Govro-BronzeAll ages Rubiks-PyramixVincent Balintucas-GoldNehemiah Govro-SilverJohn Illingworth-BronzeAbout Merit AcademyMerit Academy is a public charter school in the Woodland Park School District.

