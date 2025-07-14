Merit Academy Students Excel in Tournament Involving Chess and Rubik’s Cube Mastery

— Dr. Gwynne Dawdy Pekron, Merit Academy Headmaster
WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merit Academy students in all grade levels, School of Grammar, School of Logic, and School of Rhetoric enjoyed a fun end of year activity this past May. They participated in a chess and Rubik’s cube tournament.

“Students had a great time mastering skills learned over the school year,” said Dr. Gwynne Dawdy Pekron, Merit Academy Headmaster. “Congratulations to all of the gold, silver and bronze winners.”

School of Grammar (Elementary Level) Chess Beginners
Sean Neauber-Gold
Maddox Fry-Silver
Emmet Manley-Bronze

Intermediate
Simon Hanson-Gold
Evan Raczkowski-Silver
Lyle Dickenson-Bronze

Advanced
Brec'han Turotte-Gold
Milo Turotte-Silver
Rey Lessard-Bronze

School of Grammar (Elementary Level) Speed Cube 3x3 Beginners
Keira Le-Gold
Sean Neuber-Silver
Lyle Dickenson-Bronze

Advanced
Rey Lessard-Gold
Karsyn Valdez-Silver
Colton Waggoner-Bronze

School of Logic and Rhetoric (Middle and High School Level) Chess Intermediate
Kelvin Whitaker-Gold
Ian Raczkowski-Silver ]
Fynn Aga-Bronze

Advanced
Kelvin Whitaker-Gold
Malachi Ware-Silver
Daryn Sullivan-Bronze

School of Logic and Rhetoric (Middle and High School Level) Speed Cube 3x3
Vincent Balintucas-Gold
River Basnett-Silver
Nehemiah Govro-Bronze

All ages Rubiks-Pyramix
Vincent Balintucas-Gold
Nehemiah Govro-Silver
John Illingworth-Bronze


About Merit Academy
Merit Academy is a public charter school in the Woodland Park School District.
https://www.merit.academy/
https://wpdsk12.org

