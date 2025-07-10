NEBRASKA, July 10 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Governor Pillen Praises State Patrol’s Involvement In MS-13 Arrests

LINCOLN, NE — Governor Jim Pillen released the following statement praising the Nebraska State Patrol’s leading role in the investigation that led to yesterday’s arrests of two violent, illegal alien MS-13 gang members in Omaha.

“We are now able to confirm publicly that yesterday’s MS-13 arrests are the direct result of incredible work by our team at the Nebraska State Patrol. This is a great example of a strong state-federal partnership — and how valuable that communication and coordination is to keeping Nebraskans safe. I’m very proud of this work, and I’ve asked that the State Patrol continue its work to get these illegal, violent criminals off our streets and deported out of our county.”

According to public statements, the Nebraska State Patrol’s Nebraska Information Analysis Center (NIAC Fusion Center) developed intelligence on the MS-13 gang member’s presence in Omaha and shared that information with federal partners at the Department of Homeland Security, leading to the arrests.

The NIAC Fusion Center is a collaborative effort of federal, state, and local agencies working in partnership to detect, prevent, apprehend, and respond to criminal and/or terrorist activity.

Yesterday, Gov. Pillen also thanked ICE officials for their bravery in carrying out the arrests and President Trump for his Administration's emphasis on deporting criminal illegal aliens and securing our borders.