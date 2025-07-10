NEBRASKA, July 10 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Announces Appointments to Newly Created School Financing Review Commission

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced appointments to the School Financing Review Commission, as created through the passage of LB303. The bill, which received bipartisan support from the Legislature on a vote of 48-0, was introduced on the Governor’s behalf by Senator Jana Hughes. When passed, LB303 included an emergency clause, making it effective when Gov. Pillen signed it on June 4.

The commission, consisting of 18 members, is tasked with reviewing the state’s school funding formula – the Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act (TEEOSA) – and providing the Legislature with annual recommendations about adjustments to ensure stable state aid to schools, while also reducing property taxes.

“I believe the state needs to fulfill its constitutional obligation to fund public K-12 education. Not run those schools but fund them. Creation of this commission is a first, but critically important step in fixing the 35-year problem that has resulted from TEEOSA,” said Gov. Pillen. “If we are to get a grip on the state’s property tax crisis, we must be willing to address the ever-growing burden that falls on property tax as a result of footing the bill for our schools.”

Commissioner of Education Brian Maher will serve as the commission’s chairperson and the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) will provide assistance to the group. The remaining 17 positions, and the Governor’s appointees, are listed below.

Property Tax Administrator (or designee):

Sarah Scott, Property Tax Administrator

Governor’s Representative:

Grant Latimer, Policy Advisor to Governor Pillen

Representatives Appointed by the Legislature (three, nonvoting):

Senator Dave Murman, Chairman, Education Committee

Senator Eliot Bostar, Appointed by the Revenue Committee

Senator Jana Hughes, Appointed by the Executive Board

Postsecondary Education Representative with Expertise in School Finance:

Paul Turman, Chancellor, State College System

Superintendents or School Board Members from Class I, II, III Districts (four):

Class I: Ann Foster, Superintendent, Brady Public Schools

Class II: Jason Dolliver, Superintendent, Pender Public Schools

Class III: Aaron Plas, Superintendent, Bennington Public Schools

Additional: Keith Runge, President, Columbus Lakeview School Board

Class IV District Member (one) and Class V District Member (one):

Class IV: Liz Standish, Associate Superintendent for Business Affairs, Lincoln Public

Class V: Shavonna Holman, School Board Member, Omaha Public

At-Large Members (five):

Former Senator Lou Ann Linehan

State Treasurer Tom Briese

Certified Public School Teacher: (This position has not yet been appointed)

Former Senator Fred Meyer

John Schwartz, Superintendent, Millard Public Schools

“I appreciate the commitment of these dedicated public servants who, like me, want to ensure the quality of our state’s education, but recognize the need to balance that investment with smart tax policy, making us more competitive with our neighboring states so we can grow Nebraska,” said Gov Pillen. “We are fortunate to have leadership on this commission ready to begin this important initiative.”