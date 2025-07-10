Wyoming Business Council Opens Registration for Assessment to Action Program

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) is excited to announce that registration is now open for the Assessment to Action (A2A) program this September in Riverton, Wyoming. This program is designed to empower Wyoming communities to tackle economic challenges head-on and foster sustainable growth. Registration closes August 1, 2025, so gather your team and sign up today.

What is Assessment to Action?

A2A is a unique, collaborative initiative that brings together community leaders, business representatives, and other stakeholders. Unlike traditional programs, A2A provides ongoing support for 10 weeks after the initial workshop, ensuring communities have the guidance they need to achieve tangible results.

“The A2A program equips participants with the tools to simplify and tackle this process step by step,” said Amber Ash, Chief of Staff for Mayor Collins, City of Cheyenne. “Unlike many programs that leave participants to navigate challenges alone after training, A2A offers ongoing support through weekly meetings and mentorship, ensuring communities have the guidance they need to achieve success.”

Program Benefits

The A2A program kicks off with a comprehensive workshop where teams learn the “flywheel process” – a proven methodology for identifying root causes of economic challenges and developing targeted solutions. Program components include a virtual 60-minute team development session and an in-person two-day workshop on Sept. 3 and 4, 2025, in Riverton. This is followed by 10 weeks of supported project implementation with weekly check-ins and cohort support.

Our focus is on three core outcomes:

Fostering shared vision and collaboration among leaders.

Providing a repeatable process for planning and testing solutions.

Building community capacity through enhanced skills and resources.

Proven Impact

Past A2A participants have seen excellent results from the program:

100% of participants reported A2A was “very effective or effective in helping identify a root problem.”

85% said they made “valuable headway on the problem.”

86% said the program “significantly improved or improved collaboration.”

85% said they would likely participate in A2A again if given the opportunity.

71% plan to use the A2A process to address other community issues.

“The A2A process helped us prioritize our needs and begin to address our most critical one,” said Gerald George, Mayor of Burlington. “It greatly aided us in our work, and will continue to guide our decision-making in the future. I would recommend this program to any community, especially smaller ones who lack professionals who know more about these processes.”

Team Up for Success!

Interested communities should form diverse teams of three to six members, including economic developers, elected officials, business leaders, educators, and other community stakeholders. This collaborative approach is key to success, and all members must be willing to commit to the full process and work together toward common goals.

“I found the A2A process a valuable tool to help us define the opportunities and challenges our community faces to ensure economic development is a priority in Campbell County,” said Heidi Gross, Executive Director of the Gillette College Foundation. “I highly recommend the process and appreciate the support of the Wyoming Business Council in this effort.”

No-Cost Participation & Scholarship Support

The workshop and all materials are provided at no charge. While teams are responsible for travel costs, travel scholarships are available for communities with populations under 5,000 that demonstrate financial need. Interested teams can apply for scholarships through the registration form.

Communities interested in participating should assemble their teams and register at the link on the WBC website. For more information about the Assessment to Action program, contact Amber Power, WBC Community Leadership and Engagement Manager, at [email protected].

A2A Workshop Details: