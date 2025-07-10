Rutland Barracks / Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (x2)
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4005030
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner
STATION: VSP Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
ACCUSED: William Rice Jr
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
CHARGES: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (x2)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/09/2025, at approximately 2000 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a family fight on South Street in the Town of Poultney. Through investigation, Troopers determined William Rice Jr (52) of Poultney had caused pain and injury to a household member. Rice was cited to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 07/10/2025 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/10/25, 1230 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court
LODGED – LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center
BAIL: Held Without Bail
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.