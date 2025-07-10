Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (x2)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B4005030

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner                            

STATION: VSP Rutland              

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

ACCUSED: William Rice Jr                                          

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

CHARGES: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (x2)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/09/2025, at approximately 2000 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a family fight on South Street in the Town of Poultney. Through investigation, Troopers determined William Rice Jr (52) of Poultney had caused pain and injury to a household member. Rice was cited to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 07/10/2025 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME:  07/10/25, 1230 hours

 

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court

 

LODGED – LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center

 

BAIL: Held Without Bail

 

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

