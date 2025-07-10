CBP officers seize more than $517K in heroin at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry intercepted more than $517,000 in alleged heroin concealed within a vehicle.

“Our frontline CBP officers utilized their inspection skill, experience, technology and intercepted a sizable amount of heroin during a routine inspection,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “Seizures like these exemplify CBP’s ongoing commitment to upholding our border security mission.”

Packages containing nearly 27 pounds of heroin seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

On July 9, CBP officers at the Camino Real International Bridge encountered a Dodge pickup truck attempting to make entry to the U.S. from Mexico. A CBP officer selected the vehicle for inspection, which included utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and a canine team. Physical inspection led to the discovery of six packages of alleged heroin with a combined weight of 26.96 pounds (12.23 kg) concealed within tortilla presses and candy dispensers. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $517,072.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Drug Enforcement Administration special agents arrested the driver, passenger and initiated a criminal investigation.

