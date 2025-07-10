Crop Report for the Period July 1 to July 7, 2025

CANADA, July 10 - Released on July 10, 2025

Growing conditions throughout Saskatchewan continue to vary. Rainfall and warm temperatures in some areas are allowing crops to progress nicely, while other areas continue to experience dry conditions which is stressing crops and leading to rapid development.

There was less rainfall last week than the week prior, with the Hanley area receiving the most in the province with 44 millmetres (mm). The Serath area received the second highest rainfall with 33 mm, followed closely by the Lampman and Semans areas with 32 mm and 28 mm, respectively. Other areas received much needed rainfall, but producers are hoping for more in the coming weeks.

Limited rainfall in many areas has caused soil moisture levels to drop since last week. Currently, provincial cropland topsoil moisture is 55 per cent adequate, 33 per cent short and 12 per cent very short. For hayland, topsoil moisture is 43 per cent adequate, 38 per cent short and 19 per cent very short. Finally, moisture levels in pasture topsoil is 33 per cent adequate, 40 per cent short and 27 per cent very short.

Crop staging varies throughout the province and within regions as a result of irregular rainfall. Many fields are at relatively uniform stages, but producers are noting that some fields have inconsistent staging due to dry conditions early in the growing season which is making spray timing challenging.

Pasture conditions in the province range from poor to good condition this year as some producers are satisfied with pastures, while others are disappointed. Currently, only one per cent of pastures are in excellent condition, while 24 per cent are good, 37 per cent are fair, 29 per cent are poor, and nine per cent are in very poor condition.

Livestock producers are continuing to make progress with their first cut of hay this year. Currently, 28 per cent of hay crops have been cut and 22 per cent have been baled or silaged, while 50 per cent of hay remains standing. Quality varies, with 11 per cent of first hay cuts being excellent quality, 48 per cent good, 30 per cent fair and 11 per cent poor quality. No producers have started second cuts of hay yet.

Like last week, dry conditions and hot temperatures caused the most widespread crop damage, but damage is considered minor in many cases. Wind also continues to cause minor damage to crops, while a few areas received hail that caused minor damage. Minor insect and wildlife damage is being reported in various crop types, with gophers, grasshoppers and cabbage seed pod weevil causing the most damage. This is causing some producers to apply insecticides to fields with high insect activity. Similarly, producers in areas that have received moderate to high rainfall over the last few weeks are applying preventative fungicides to some of their pulse, cereal and oilseed crops.

As July progresses, producers will continue scouting crops for staging and pests, while applying insecticides and fungicides as necessary. Producers throughout the province are hoping for timely rainfall to accommodate the high crop water usage requirements during this time

