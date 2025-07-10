Discover Nature During Saskatchewan Parks Week: July 13 to 19

CANADA, July 10 - Released on July 10, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed July 13 to 19, 2025, as Saskatchewan Parks Week, an invitation to get out in nature and explore events and activities in any provincial park.

The week will wrap up with free entry at all provincial parks on July 19 for Parks Day.

"Saskatchewan Parks Week is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, connect with nature and experience the vibrant events happening throughout our parks," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "We invite everyone to get out and discover all the ways our parks can inspire, rejuvenate and bring people together. This year we have added a special offer with free entry to any provincial park on July 19. It's an invitation to everyone in Saskatchewan to explore the beauty of our provincial parks."

Activities During Parks Week

Throughout the week enjoy a variety of events, activities and memorable experiences including:

July 13 - Journey on Jackfish Canoe Tour at Duck Mountain Provincial Park.

July 13 - SaskExpress: Lost in a Musical at Pike Lake Provincial Park.

July 17 - "A Tree Falls in the Forest" amphitheater play at Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park.

July 18 - Stabler Point Trail Hike at Makwa Lake Provincial Park.

A full list of all Saskatchewan Parks Week activities can be found on SaskParks.com event calendar.

Celebrate Parks Day on Saturday, July 19 with free entry at all Saskatchewan Provincial Parks.

On July 19 for Parks Day there are themed crafts, Family Game Nights, hikes and more, to celebrate. Join Park Interpreters for a variety of programs such as:

Hike the Dunes at Douglas Provincial Park.

Craft Club: Parks Day at most provincial parks and make your own painted park keepsake.

Hike Klinger Trail at Greenwater Lake Provincial Park.

Haunted Hike at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park.

Night Caching: Ravine Rendezvous at Rowan's Ravine Provincial Park.

Haymeadow Hike and Meadow Lake.

Escape the Park at Pike Lake.

Summer Fun in the Park at Great Blue Heron Provincial Park: Join us for a full day of classic camping fun including crafts, campground games, songs and s'mores.

Cannington Manor, Fort Carlton and Wood Mountain Post Provincial Historic Parks are open for guided tours.

To find your nearest provincial park go to SaskParks.com.

For more information about programs and events happening throughout all summer, including Saskatchewan Parks Week, check out the events calendar.

-30-

For more information, contact: