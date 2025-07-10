Governor Abbott Requests Federal Disaster Assistance For Additional Texas Counties Impacted By Flooding

TEXAS, July 10 - July 10, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to request additional counties be added to President Donald J. Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration for recent catastrophic flooding that began impacting the state last week. Five counties – Burnet, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis, and Williamson – are requested to be eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Individual Assistance programs, and four counties – Kendall, Kimble, Menard, and San Saba – are requested to be eligible for FEMA’s Public Assistance Program.

"The State of Texas continues to stand with those impacted by the devastating flooding across the state," said Governor Abbott. "Today, I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to request additional counties be added to the Presidential Disaster Declaration as they work to heal and recover. I thank President Trump and his Administration for their swift and continued support. Texas will continue to deploy all available resources and support to help those impacted until the job is done."

A review of damage assessments in Burnet, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis, and Williamson counties shows they exceed federal criteria for disaster assistance and may be eligible for federal programs, which provide financial assistance to assist with qualifying disaster-related expenses. Texans can apply for FEMA disaster assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. Additional counties may be added as additional damage assessments are completed in impacted communities.

Additionally, a review of damage assessments in Kendall, Kimble, Menard, and San Saba counties shows they exceed federal criteria for FEMA’s Public Assistance Program, which includes assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. Additional counties may be added as updated information becomes available.

On Sunday, President Trump approved the Governor’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration for Kerr County after devastating flooding that began last week. The approval allows qualifying Texans in Kerr County who sustained damage to apply for grant funding to assist with repair and recovery expenses.

The Major Disaster Declaration also authorizes the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Loan Program for physical and economic loss for counties approved for Individual Assistance.

Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all necessary resources to local officials as they respond to flooding, including: