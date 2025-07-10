Submit Release
Moorestown Home Restored by ZD Stucco Repair, Just in Time for Summer Fun

ZD Stucco Repair successful completed a full-home stucco repair and restoration project on a spacious 4,600-square-foot single-family home in Moorestown, NJ.

MOORESTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Built in 1986 and nestled on more than two acres, this beautiful property had begun showing visible signs of exterior wear. With summer in full swing, the homeowners wanted to restore their home’s exterior in time to fully enjoy their backyard oasis, complete with a pool, while also protecting their investment for years to come.

During the inspection, the ZD Stucco team identified several exterior issues, including surface cracks, missing stucco sections, screw holes, water stains, discoloration, and deteriorated sealants around windows and junctions.

The project began with a full power washing of the stucco exterior, followed by the restoration of missing sections using custom-textured applications to seamlessly match the original finish.

Cracks were repaired with flexible mortar-textured caulking, and all expansion joints, window perimeters, and exterior penetrations were resealed with high-performance elastic sealants.

Finally, the team applied a full coat of premium elastomeric stucco paint, delivering long-lasting protection and a refreshed, beautiful appearance.

“Undertaking a large-scale project like this requires carefully balancing the necessary repairs with the customer’s budget,” said Zoltan Dicso, founder of ZD Stucco Repair. “Then it’s all about precise execution, sticking to the plan and finishing on time. There’s a lot that can go wrong with projects like these, but we’ve mastered the process, and we do it really well.”

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional


