St. Johnsbury/Leaving the scene of an accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4006014

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Brennan

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 7/10/2025; 0700hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 25 Corinth

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Cody Powell

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, VT

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 10, 2025, at approximately 0700 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks were advised of a single vehicle crash on Vt Rt 25 in the Town of Corinth. Troopers arrived on scene and observed a 2007 blue Honda Accord off the road that had taken out several mailboxes. There was no operator present on scene. Subsequent investigation revealed that Powell(40) had been operating the vehicle at the time of the crash. Powell was cited to appear in the Orange County Criminal Division to answer to the above charge.

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orange County

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/27/25; 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Sean Brennan

Patrol Commander

VSP St Johnsbury Troop “A”

802-748-3111

1068 Us Route 5 Suite #1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819