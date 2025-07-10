St. Johnsbury/Leaving the scene of an accident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4006014
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Brennan
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 7/10/2025; 0700hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 25 Corinth
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Cody Powell
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, VT
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 10, 2025, at approximately 0700 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks were advised of a single vehicle crash on Vt Rt 25 in the Town of Corinth. Troopers arrived on scene and observed a 2007 blue Honda Accord off the road that had taken out several mailboxes. There was no operator present on scene. Subsequent investigation revealed that Powell(40) had been operating the vehicle at the time of the crash. Powell was cited to appear in the Orange County Criminal Division to answer to the above charge.
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orange County
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/27/25; 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Sean Brennan
Patrol Commander
VSP St Johnsbury Troop “A”
802-748-3111
1068 Us Route 5 Suite #1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
