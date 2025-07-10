Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,798 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,394 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury/Leaving the scene of an accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4006014                                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Brennan

STATION: St. Johnsbury                               

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 7/10/2025; 0700hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 25 Corinth

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Cody Powell                                            

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, VT

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On July 10, 2025, at approximately 0700 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks were advised of a single vehicle crash on Vt Rt 25 in the Town of Corinth. Troopers arrived on scene and observed a 2007 blue Honda Accord off the road that had taken out several mailboxes. There was no operator present on scene. Subsequent investigation revealed that Powell(40) had been operating the vehicle at the time of the crash. Powell was cited to appear in the Orange County Criminal Division to answer to the above charge.

 

 

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orange County

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/27/25; 0830 hours         

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Sergeant Sean Brennan

Patrol Commander

VSP St Johnsbury Troop “A”

802-748-3111

1068 Us Route 5 Suite #1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury/Leaving the scene of an accident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more