Armstrong, agency leaders meet with Turtle Mountain officials in Belcourt to strengthen partnerships

BELCOURT, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong and representatives from more than a dozen state agencies visited the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians (TMBCI) today in Belcourt to strengthen state-tribal partnerships and identify shared priorities for further collaboration.

The visit was part of Armstrong’s commitment to visit all five tribal nations in North Dakota during his first year in office. The North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission is facilitating the visits to the tribal nations introduce the new administration and build stronger relationships and effective partnerships.

“We want to build on our relationships, partnerships and conversations that began at the Government to Government seminar and bring these conversations to you,” Armstrong said. “These visits serve as listening sessions, opportunities to hear directly from tribal leaders and community members, gain a deeper understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities each nation faces and foster mutual respect rooted in history, culture and sovereignty.”

The governor and Cabinet agency leaders met with TMBCI Chairman Jamie Azure and Tribal Council members and agency representatives, District 9 state legislators and other stakeholders at Sky Dancer Event Center. Discussion covered a wide range topics including health care and behavioral health, education, economic and workforce development, public safety and law enforcement, corrections, emergency management, transportation, gaming, natural resources, hunting access, and the need to extend natural gas service to the reservation.

State agencies and offices represented in today’s discussions included the North Dakota Department of Transportation, Highway Patrol, Department of Commerce, Department of Environmental Quality, Department of Health and Human Services including the Commissioner of Recovery and Reentry, Department of Public Instruction, State Fire Marshal, Governor’s Office, Game and Fish Department, and Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Job Service ND, Insurance & Securities Department, Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the state-tribal Northland Narcotics Task Force. Other participating partners included the North Dakota Tribal College System, First Nation Women’s Alliance (MMIP), Broadband Association of North Dakota, Spirit Lake Nation, and United and Turtle Mountain Communications, Tribal Nations Research Group, USDA Rural Development, Turtle Mountain Recovery Center and U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Before breakout sessions, Armstrong challenged participants to move the dialogue forward into actionable solutions and address problems before they become crises. He emphasized the importance of open lines of communication, citing as an example the state’s role in helping Turtle Mountain battle wildfires that burned thousands of acres in early May.

Azure, the TMBCI chairman, said he’s hoping the dialogue and “hard discussions” can lead to more substantive action, and he thanked Armstrong for bringing his administration and other state agencies to Belcourt.

“We appreciate people coming to our lands,” he said. “You can see with your own eyes … a lot of the issues, a lot of the infrastructure needs. While you’re here, you are guests, you are friends.”