24/7 Creative Agency, is heading out west to Unlock Inspiration & Breathe New Life into attendees at Las Vegas Market.

24/7 Creative Agency is sharing exciting details about moderating a talk, alongside other events they are promoting at Las Vegas Market, July 27-31, 2025.

I can't wait for the fun I have planned. Trade markets are a gift and a special opportunity to unlock inspiration, gain valuable insights, and network with the larger Design and Trade community.” — Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency’s Founder and President

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multi-faceted marketing and consulting company, 24/7 Creative Agency , is heading out west to unlock inspiration Breathe Life into attendees at Las Vegas Market, July 27-31, 2025.“I am thrilled to share that I will be moderating a talk in the Armen Living Showroom on ‘Breathing Life into Remodels & Custom Design Projects’, with several award-winning interior designers and friends.” Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency’s President, commented, “Trade markets are a gift and a special opportunity to unlock inspiration, gain valuable insights and to network with the larger Design and Trade community.”24/7 Creative Agency is partnering with contemporary lifestyle brand, Armen Living's showroom, to moderate a lively discussion on “Breathing Life into Remodels & Custom Design Projects”. The insightful discussion on Monday, July 28 at 11:00 am - 12:00 pm in showroom B762, will feature award-winning interior designers and guest speakers Wendy Glaister & Stephanie Poulsen, Wendy Glaister Interiors, Leila Mendoza, 1720 Design Studio, Inc. The talk will will explore how to designers fuel creativity and gain sources for inspiration, while they translate their brainstorming results into presentations that your clients can understand. Additional and useful tips will cover collaborating with tradespeople and local craftsmen to translate your vision into the built product.Award-Winning Interior Designer, Wendy Glaister, owner and principal of Wendy Glaister Interiors, shares insights behind what inspired this talk with her PR agent Serena Martin, “ I’m eager to join my colleagues at Las Vegas Market for our Breathing Life discussion. Serena's ability to craft compelling content and create original programming sets her apart from others in her profession. Through our partnership, she has elevated my publicity and brand awareness, consistently meeting my PR objectives and goals. She is a true friend to have in the business."Wendy Glaister Interiors has enjoyed an exciting summer, as her firm was named a finalist at the recent Summer Casual Market in Atlanta for Casual News Now's Casual Industry Awards in the category of Best Outdoor Design. Her firm, fellow panelist, and Central Valley CA designer, Leila Mendoza, 1720 Design Studio, Inc., are both up for ASID ANDYZ Awards and will get to join in the presentation on Sunday, July 27, at the market.24/7 Creative Agency is proud to promote and attend additional events during Las Vegas Market. Kicking off the day before market officially starts, IHFRA invites its members and industry professionals to its Las Vegas Member Meet on Saturday, July 26 from 5:30-7:00 pm at the new Circa Resort & Casino in their Overhang Bar.On Sunday, July 27, Armen Living will host a special event from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in showroom B762, to raise a collective glass to celebrate one of their own being named 'Pillar of the Industry'. This industry honor by IHFRA is being bestowed upon Steve Riley, Armen Living Key Accounts, for his successful career and for his contributions and support of City of Hope. During the event, market attendees are invited to experience their new custom design center. Kevin Kevonian, owner, President, and CEO, commented. “Our new custom design center is helping our Top 100 Retailer and Big Box clients unlock limitless possibilities for collaboration that will personalize their container orders to suit their audience and stand out in the competitive landscape.”Also on Sunday, July 27, ASID’s California Central / Nevada Chapter will present the 2025 ANDYZ Awards to celebrate the year's best design projects at WorldView on Sixteen, Building B at 3:30 pm. The event is hosted through an annual partnership with ASID and LVDC, inviting guests to a fun-filled presentation honoring the 2025 award winners, and is hosted by Dennis Scully, host of the Business of Home Podcast.⁠Rounding out 24/7 Creative Agency’s Las Vegas Market schedule, on Monday, July 28th, WithIt is inviting market attendees to drop by the Sealy Showroom, Building C-1496, from 4-6 p.m. to network with other WithIt members and guests, and to forge meaningful connections while they learn about what makes this organization special!“I always look forward to attending Summer markets, and heading out to the beautiful Nevada desert.” Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency commented. “With exciting social and educational events planned for Las Vegas Market and many of my clients are preparing to launch new collections and that is sure to drive traffic to each of their showrooms –this show is going to be jam-packed and exciting!”This August 24/7 Creative Agency will celebrate its 6th anniversary since embarking on the courageous journey to dive into entrepreneurship. The agency was first established to offer a wide variety of marketing and PR services to designers, and quickly grew to add manufacturers, artists, authors, and other industry professionals to their diverse client list. Leveraging her extensive experience in the interior design industry and over 15 years in wholesale manufacturing, over the past five years, Serena’s boutique agency’s business has flourished into a full-service marketing and publicity agency, reflecting her expertise and dedication. ​In addition to running her own marketing and consulting agency, Serena joined the women's organization WithIt in November 2024 as their new VP of Events - Co-Chair. To learn more about WithIt.org and see all of the fun events their team is planning, visit withit.org/events.About:24/7 Creative Agency is a full-service creative marketing agency that specializes in enabling small and large businesses with creative solutions to help them define, express, and craft their individual identity. Meticulously crafting their clients' every need to deliver unique brand marketing solutions and to elevate and expand their marketing for optimum business growth. Whether your company is looking to uplift your marketing, update your brand, and grow your audience - 24/7 Creative Agency can help you get there! View our services: https://www.247creativeagency.com/services Known for bringing an undeniable passion and enthusiastic approach to everything she does —24/7’s founder Serena Martin’s professional work history includes 15 + years specializing in marketing for the home furnishings and kitchen & bath industries, and includes one tech company, five trade manufacturers, three residential design firms, hospitality and casino design, large scale event & trade show production, photo styling, visual merchandising and B2B + B2C sales. In addition to her work history, Serena holds a BA in Interior Design from SFSU and has interior design expertise in both residential, commercial and hospitality design. Outside of her professional work she donates her time to volunteering within the design community and in the support of various trade organizations including Withit, ISFD, IFDA, IDS, and ASID.###

