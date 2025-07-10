$10 Million Birkin Sale Sets Record—Luxury Resale Expert Michael Mack Shares Insight

Michael Mack Max Pawn Luxury Michael Mack Headshot Max Pawn Luxury Logo

Birkin expert Michael Mack shares insight on $10M sale, secondhand luxury trends, and why authenticated bags are top-tier investments.

Jane Birkin's influence on fashion remains as powerful today as ever. The Birkin bag, inspired by her effortless elegance and practicality, continues to represent the pinnacle of luxury design." — Michael Mack

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the record-setting $10 million sale of the original Hermès Birkin bag , attention is turning to the global secondhand luxury market—and to one of its most trusted voices: Michael Mack, President of Max Pawn Luxury , dubbed “The Birkin Matchmaker” by the New York Post. Mack, who oversees one of the most diverse Hermès inventories in the United States, is available to provide expert commentary on the Birkin bag's cultural, financial, and historical significance.“Jane Birkin's influence on fashion remains as powerful today as ever. The Birkin bag, inspired by her effortless elegance and practicality, continues to represent the pinnacle of luxury design. We regularly see customers drawn to Birkin not only for its craftsmanship and cachet but also for the story it tells—a story shaped by Birkin’s legacy of timeless style. In the world of secondhand luxury, the Birkin is one of the most enduring investment pieces, cherished for its rarity and rich history. Her name lives on, not just through the bag, but through the cultural imprint she left on the fashion world.”Michael Mack is available to speak on:-The legacy of Jane Birkin and the cultural cachet of the Birkin bag-What the $10M sale signals for secondhand luxury and high-end investment trends-How resale is driving demand for iconic pieces across generations-What today’s buyers are seeking in luxury resale—from rarity to reputationAbout Max Pawn Luxury:Max Pawn Luxury is part of a family of companies owned by EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn services in the United States and Latin America and seller of pre-owned, name-brand merchandise. Operating throughout the United States, Max Pawn Luxury loans and trades in fine jewelry, Swiss watches, designer handbags and other high-end valuables in the Las Vegas area.

