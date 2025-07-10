FAA Issues Temporary Flight Restriction Over Hill Country Search Area

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) for counties in the Texas hill country where search operations are taking place following recent flooding.

This TFR restricts aircraft and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), or drones, from operating without permission. UAS pilots must coordinate with the controlling agency listed.

Since the search efforts in Kerr County and beyond create an ongoing operation with a high volume of aircraft operating in a tight corridor, adherence to the temporary flight restrictions rules must be followed for the safety of all aircraft and ground personnel within the area.

The area and time frame are subject to change, so please monitor the FAA notices closely. Active TFRs are published on FAA’s TFR list and updated in real time.

TFRs are also displayed in FAA resources for drone pilots:

Only pilots cleared through the Air Operations Center (AOC) may operate within the TFR. After pilots receive clearance, the Joint Air Ground Coordination Team (JAGCT) will track their activity. JAGCT will manage all aircraft and aircrews for safety and airspace deconfliction.

Active UAS detection equipment in the TFR allows JAGCT to report suspicious and non-approved UAS flight detections to law enforcement for contact and grounding. Documented violations of the TFR will be forwarded to the AOC for coordination with the FAA and FBI.

Those with a legitimate need to operate within the TFR can contact the Air Operations Center – UAS Command at (936) 577-2370.