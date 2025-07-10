Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,367 in the last 365 days.

FAA Issues Temporary Flight Restriction Over Hill Country Search Area

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours, 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

AUSTIN – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) for counties in the Texas hill country where search operations are taking place following recent flooding.

This TFR restricts aircraft and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), or drones, from operating without permission. UAS pilots must coordinate with the controlling agency listed.

Since the search efforts in Kerr County and beyond create an ongoing operation with a high volume of aircraft operating in a tight corridor, adherence to the temporary flight restrictions rules must be followed for the safety of all aircraft and ground personnel within the area.

The area and time frame are subject to change, so please monitor the FAA notices closely. Active TFRs are published on FAA’s TFR list and updated in real time.

TFRs are also displayed in FAA resources for drone pilots:

Only pilots cleared through the Air Operations Center (AOC) may operate within the TFR. After pilots receive clearance, the Joint Air Ground Coordination Team (JAGCT) will track their activity. JAGCT will manage all aircraft and aircrews for safety and airspace deconfliction.

Active UAS detection equipment in the TFR allows JAGCT to report suspicious and non-approved UAS flight detections to law enforcement for contact and grounding. Documented violations of the TFR will be forwarded to the AOC for coordination with the FAA and FBI.

Those with a legitimate need to operate within the TFR can contact the Air Operations Center – UAS Command at (936) 577-2370.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FAA Issues Temporary Flight Restriction Over Hill Country Search Area

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more