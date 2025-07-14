Alpha Development, Specialist Financial Services Training Provider, Appoints Nick Pirog As CEO

Alpha Development

Leading training provider to the world’s top-tier financial institutions announces executive changes alongside new digital strategy and US expansion

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpha Development , a leading specialist financial services training firm, today announced the appointment of seasoned education executive Nick Pirog as CEO. Mr Pirog joins from Times Higher Education, where he delivered significant growth and innovation including the development of new products and a shift towards a digital-first business model.This appointment comes alongside the delivery of two key strategic ambitions for the company, following substantial external investment by UK-based BGF in 2022. In recent months, the company has completed an initial rollout to selected clients of its new AI-enabled learning platform ‘alphi’ which delivers hyper-personalised learning at scale for corporate and individual learners. Following extremely positive client and learner feedback, a full launch and rollout of ‘alphi’ will follow later this month.In addition, the previous CEO – Paul Monk – has relocated to North America to lead the company’s expansion in its key US market, alongside a rapidly growing business in Canada. Mr Monk joined Alpha Development in 2012, and has previously held the positions of Global Commercial Director and Managing Director, APAC before being appointed CEO in 2019.These changes position Alpha Development to continue building trusted relationships with the world’s leading financial institutions, to support financial services professionals as the industry experiences a period of intense change through market conditions and emerging technologies.Jonathan Tate, Board Chair, said “I am delighted to be working with Nick Pirog to take Alpha Development into the next phase of its evolution. He will bring tremendous energy, drive and innovation to our business. I also want to thank Paul Monk for his dedication and commitment to the company, and the notable achievements he has secured during his time as CEO.”Nick Pirog, CEO, said “I am elated to be joining Alpha Development to help write the next chapter in its growth story and to work with its talented and high-performing team. I know that together we can build on our shared ambition of delivering market-leading learning solutions for the largest and most impactful organisations in financial services.”###ABOUT ALPHA DEVELOPMENTFounded by experienced banking professionals in 2003, Alpha Development is a specialist early careers, sales, management, and leadership training provider for top-tier financial services institutions. Alpha specialises in the delivery of complex global financial training programs at scale, with insightful content and a partnership approach to driving value for its clients. Headquartered in the UK, it has established operations in the US, Canada, UAE, and Singapore to provide global delivery with localised service & cultural understanding.

