Alpha Development & CAIA Association agree strategic partnership for Financial Data Professional (FDP) Institute
Leading Charter program for financial data science and machine learning will continue to answer the needs of investment professionals
The FDP is the preeminent certification for advanced financial data professionals, and I look forward to continuing our work to take the FDP Institute to even greater heights.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpha Development, a leading specialist financial services training organization, today announced a new strategic partnership with the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) Association, the global professional body for the alternative investment industry, to continue the Financial Data Professional (FDP) Institute & Charter Program.
The FDP Institute was established by the CAIA Association in 2019, to launch an entirely new credential designed for financial analysts working alongside data scientists. Since then, the FDP Charter Program has created a new breed of Charterholder carrying the Financial Data Professional (“FDP”) credential.
As the revolution in AI and machine learning deepens its implications for the financial industry, the CAIA Association has partnered with Alpha Development to ensure that the FDP Institute & its Charter Program remain at the forefront of the needs of investment professionals. Alpha Development has committed to the ongoing delivery of the Charter Program, with the next cohort launching in June 2024 in preparation for a November 2024 examination.
Joseph Simonian, Ph.D., a founding member of the FDP Institute Advisory Board and an Editor of the Journal of Financial Data Science, has been appointed as Chair of the board and Program Director of the FDP Charter Program. Dr. Simonian is a leading figure in quantitative finance, a noted contributor to leading finance journals, and a prominent speaker at investment events worldwide. Hossein Kazemi, Ph.D., previous Program Director, will also remain on the Advisory Board alongside William J. Kelly, CAIA, CEO of the CAIA Association, to ensure ongoing continuity of mission and purpose for the FDP Institute.
Paul Monk, CEO of Alpha Development, said “At the heart of Alpha Development’s mission is tangible, impactful progress for the financial services industry through development of the people who work in it. The FDP Charter has been meticulously designed by CAIA & Hossein Kazemi to deliver for its learners and the investment industry, and we are delighted to be leading the FDP Institute into a new era.”
Joseph Simonian, Ph.D., newly appointed Program Director for the FDP Charter Program and Board Chair for the FDP Institute, said “It is an honor for me to chair the FDP board. The FDP is the preeminent certification for advanced financial data professionals, and I look forward to continuing my work with Hossein and the rest of the team to take the FDP Institute to even greater heights.”
William J. Kelly, CAIA, CEO of the CAIA Association, said “FDP was launched to bridge the skills gap between the analyst and the data scientist working within an increasingly complex investment process. We knew this evolution would be fluid and swift, and we are thrilled to now have a well-resourced partner in Alpha Development who understands the importance of our independent curriculum supported by a balance sheet and industry expertise that will ensure future quality and relevancy within the rapidly evolving investment process.”
More information on the FDP Institute & Charter can be found here: https://fdpinstitute.org/FDP-Charter
About Alpha Development
Founded by experienced banking professionals in 2003, Alpha Development is a specialist early careers, sales, management, and leadership training provider for blue-chip financial services institutions. Alpha specializes in the delivery of complex global financial training programs at scale, with insightful content and a partnership approach to driving value for its clients. Headquartered in the UK, it has established operations in the US, UAE, and Singapore to provide global delivery with localized service & cultural understanding. https://alphadevelopment.com/
About CAIA Association
The CAIA Association, a global professional body, pioneers a new era in investment management. At the forefront of the shifting of alternative investment asset classes from 'alternative' to mainstream, CAIA embraces diverse expertise and interdisciplinary knowledge essential for responsible capital allocation and client stewardship. A Member-driven organization representing professionals in more than 100 countries, the organization seeks to prepare investors for a dynamic future, disrupting traditions, creating opportunities, and fostering long-term sustainability. https://caia.org/
