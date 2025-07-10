Flagship Specialty Partners Announces New Partnership and Expansion into Florida

Flagship Welcomes Drs. Guevara & Matouk

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flagship Specialty Partners , a leading support organization for full-scope oral surgery practices across the Southeast, is proud to announce its newest partnership with South Florida Dental Implant & Facial Surgery Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Michel Matouk and Dr. Carlo Guevara to our network of elite, full-scope oral surgeons,” said Jason Lockwood, President and CEO of Flagship Specialty Partners. “This partnership and expansion into Florida marks a pivotal milestone in Flagship’s continued growth, reflecting our commitment to partnering with premier practices that uphold the highest standards of patient care.”South Florida Dental Implant & Facial Surgery Center is recognized as a leading provider of oral and maxillofacial surgery in the Fort Lauderdale area. The practice offers a comprehensive range of restorative and cosmetic procedures, including dental implants, bone grafting, wisdom teeth removal, craniofacial and orthognathic surgery, oral pathology and facial trauma surgery. Board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeons Dr. Matouk and Dr. Guevara are known for their clinical excellence, integrating advanced techniques and state-of-the-art technology with highly personalized care.“Joining Flagship was a strategic decision to support the ongoing growth of our practice and allow us to focus even more on what matters most—delivering exceptional care to every patient,” said Dr. Guevara. “With the operational support and resources of this partnership, we’re excited to enhance the patient experience, expand access to specialized treatments, and continue building a practice rooted in compassion, quality, and innovation.”Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Flagship Specialty Partners is the only support organization dedicated to full-scope oral and maxillofacial surgery. Serving more than 70 providers at 50 locations across a 4-state region, Flagship delivers unmatched business expertise, while keeping the practice of oral surgery in the hands of oral surgeons. The organization optimizes the performance of non-clinical functions—including finance, reimbursement, marketing, human resources, and technology—empowering partners to achieve their practice goals and long-term success.Visit flagshipspecialtypartners.com to learn more.###

