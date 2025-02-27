Carolinas Center for Oral and Facial Surgery Now Open in Raleigh, NC, Offering Exceptional Oral Surgery Care

Board-certified oral surgeons, periodontist, and prosthodontist serving the Raleigh, NC community.

Experienced Oral Surgeons Now Accepting New Patients for Dental Implants, Wisdom Teeth Removal & More.

Each person and each treatment is unique, and we have the knowledge and expertise to handle their care with energy and compassion.” — Chad Dammling, DDS, MD, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carolinas Center for Oral & Facial Surgery is proud to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art oral surgery practice in Raleigh , North Carolina. Led by a team of experienced, board-certified oral surgeons, periodontist, and prosthodontist, the practice is dedicated to providing a broad scope of oral and maxillofacial surgical procedures in a welcoming and modern environment.With a commitment to providing individualized, patient-centered care, the multi-specialty team can advise on various treatment approaches, from conservative methods to complex surgeries. Their oral surgeons, periodontist, and prosthodontist set the standard for surgical care and treatments , including wisdom teeth removal, dental implants, corrective jaw surgery, facial trauma, tooth extractions, full-arch restorations, correction of a gummy smile, recession, periodontal/implant disease, crowns, veneers, TMJ, and sleep apnea treatments.“Our team is passionate about delivering top-tier surgical solutions that always put our patients first,” said Chad Dammling, DDS, MD, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon. “Each person and each treatment is unique, and we have the knowledge and expertise to handle their care with energy and compassion.”One key benefit for patients is that many complex surgical procedures can be performed at the Raleigh location, with its two in-house, accredited ORs equipped with the latest technology. This provides a seamless patient experience at a single location, from pre-operative guidance to high-level surgical and post-operative care, all at one safe and comfortable facility.Conveniently located at 1401 Sunday Drive in Raleigh across from the Lenovo Center, the practice is now accepting new patients and referrals. To schedule a consultation or learn more about the services offered, visit mycenters.com or call (919) 926-0177.About Carolinas Center for Oral and Facial SurgeryWith 23 locations across North and South Carolina, Carolinas Center for Oral and Facial Surgery is a trusted oral and maxillofacial surgery partner offering a full range of surgical services designed to restore function, health, and aesthetics. The practices and providers, including multiple fellowship-trained oral surgeons, pride themselves on delivering outstanding patient-centered care and treatments, being leaders in their specialties, and advancing the field of oral and maxillofacial surgery.

