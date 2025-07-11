BamCore Board and Top Investors Vote to Sell Assets, Concluding Pioneering Chapter in Sustainable Construction

Babcock Ranch, America's first solar-powered town, reduced construction times in their Palmetto Landing neighborhood with BamCore. Built to withstand hurricane winds, these homes are more energy-efficient while reducing the carbon footprint. Image by Ty Cole, this Washington D.C. BamCore-framed alley house designed by BLDUS was featured in Dwell magazine. This three-story, five-unit townhome built by Concord Homes Utah features BamCore's framing system, which reduces occupants' operating costs.

After 17 Years of Industry Leadership, Pioneering Innovator in Carbon-Negative Building Materials Announces Strategic Asset Sale

We've proven that carbon-negative construction is not just possible but practical and profitable, and we're immensely proud of the foundation we've built for future sustainable building innovations.” — Hal Hinkle, CEO

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Bamboo Technologies (DBA BamCore), the innovative manufacturer of timber bamboo- and Eucalyptus-based building materials founded in 2008, announced today that its Board of Directors and controlling shareholders have voted to sell the company's IP and assets, marking the conclusion of its 17-year mission to revolutionize sustainable construction.

Since its founding by William McDonald, BamCore has been at the forefront of sustainable building materials manufacturing, pioneering the decarbonization of the built environment through its patented timber bamboo-based structural framing systems. The company's groundbreaking approach harnessed nature’s fastest-growing structural fibers, combined with cutting-edge industrialized construction technology, to create building solutions that are both environmentally transformative and economically competitive.

“While this sale marks the end of our current operations, it celebrates the extraordinary achievements and lasting impact our team has made on the construction industry,” said Hal Hinkle, CEO of BamCore. “We’ve proven that carbon-negative construction is not just possible but practical and profitable, and we’re immensely proud of the foundation we’ve built for future sustainable building innovations.”

A Revolutionary Legacy

Throughout its journey, BamCore achieved remarkable milestones that transformed construction practices with its Prime Wall™ system—a carbon-negative, custom, prefabricated, panelized framing system utilizing timber bamboo and Eucalyptus. Through patented advanced framing technology and BamCore’s Load Optimized Biogenic Industrialized Construction (LOBIC), the company delivered revolutionary improvements over traditional wood framing, resulting in:

- Twice the strength

- 50% better thermal performance

- 50% faster installation times

- Reduced reliance on skilled labor on job sites

- Zero job site waste

BamCore's sustainability achievements were unprecedented:

- 223 metric tons of CO₂ savings per building —a 42% reduction compared to traditional framing.

- Up to 116% lower embodied carbon in construction.

- Up to 6% reduction in annual operational emissions.

Carbon sequestration when used in building products:

- Timber bamboo: 6x the CO₂ capture potential vs. softwood.

- Eucalyptus: 4.6x the CO₂ capture potential vs. softwood.

Land use efficiency:

- Bamboo uses 72% less land per house than conventional timber.

- Eucalyptus yields 17 houses per hectare, compared to 6.6 for softwoods—a 134% improvement.

The company’s innovations earned prestigious recognition, including placement among Fast Company’s Top 10 Most Innovative Manufacturing Companies globally for 2023. BamCore’s DuoShear framing system won 'Building Materials Innovation of the Year' at the PropTech Breakthrough Awards for two consecutive years. Hinkle was selected by the Construction Institute as a global Construction Visionary in 2022. The company was also awarded grants from the US Department of Energy and the US Environmental Protection Agency to further advance building decarbonization.

Investment and Growth Journey

Investor support for BamCore LLC’s original mission, and again in the subsequent recapitalization into Global Building Technologies, allowed the company to truly push the envelope for decarbonizing residential building while simultaneously reducing dependence on skilled labor. The company developed five generations of high-performance panels and three generations of framing systems to optimize product-market fit. Special recognition goes to Autodesk Foundation for its early and continuous support, insight, and leadership over five years as BamCore developed its unmatched digital design platform, and to D.R. Horton for its intellectual and financial investment in BamCore’s most advanced product - the Prime.24 framing system.

Despite strong investor confidence and technological breakthroughs with timber bamboo and Eucalyptus materials, evolving market dynamics and financial considerations led to the Board’s decision to pursue the asset sale.

The Path Ahead

While BamCore’s current chapter concludes, the company’s vision for a resilient built environment using deforestation-free, rapidly renewable materials remains more relevant than ever. The technologies and methodologies pioneered by BamCore have definitively demonstrated that carbon-negative construction and operations can be combined with labor, time, and waste reduction on the job site.

BamCore’s IP, digital assets, inventory, and fabrication assets in both Ocala, Florida, and Windsor, California, will be sold over approximately the next 60 days. The 17-acre production campus in Ocala will be listed for sale shortly. Parties seeking additional information, including the opportunity to acquire the IP and franchise assets, can contact “GBT.assets@BamCore.com.”

“The construction industry’s need for sustainable solutions continues to accelerate,” noted Zack Zimmerman, Chief Commercial Officer at BamCore. “Our innovations have proven the immense potential to build better while protecting our planet. Though this chapter closes, others will open.”

