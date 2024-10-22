BamCore Introduces MonoShear: Revolutionizing Entry-Level Home Construction

MonoShear: Advancing Construction Technology

The innovative MonoShear custom prefab framing system transforms entry-level home construction, slashing time and costs for developers

MonoShear isn't just about building better homes; it's about reimagining the entire construction process to benefit builders, homeowners, and the environment.” — Hal Hinkle, CEO of BamCore

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BamCore, a leader in green building solutions, announces the launch of MonoShear, an innovative, custom panelized framing system designed to transform entry-level, residential construction for one to three story homes and apartments. This groundbreaking product promises to deliver unparalleled efficiency, performance, and affordability to the residential construction market.

Advancing Construction Technology

MonoShear builds upon BamCore's award-winning, carbon-negative DuoShear framing system, offering significant advantages for the construction industry:

Key features of MonoShear include:

- Increased thermal performance

- An open wall cavity for simplified MEP installation

- Production engineering solution that takes the complexity off the job-site and into the factory

Advantages for Developers

By adopting MonoShear, developers can:

- Accelerate project timelines, potentially increasing the number of units completed per year

- Improve profit margins through reduced labor costs and minimized material waste

- Differentiate their offerings with high-performance, energy-efficient homes

- Address labor shortages by reducing on-site skilled labor requirements

- Meet increasingly stringent energy codes and sustainability targets

MonoShear represents a significant leap forward in residential construction technology, offering developers a powerful tool to streamline operations, improve product quality, and meet the growing demand for affordable, high-performance housing. As the construction industry continues to evolve, MonoShear positions forward-thinking developers at the forefront of innovation, ready to capitalize on the benefits of advanced panelized construction.

MonoShear, designed for low-load applications, combines quality, speed, and cost-efficiency. The system utilizes BamCore's patented Prime Wall™ exterior panel to quickly form the structure's envelope, leaving an accessible cavity for hassle-free MEP installation guided by BamCore's MEPI (Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, and Insulation) map. Once utilities and insulation are in place, the interior panel with pre-cut utility ports is installed to streamline the finishing process. This innovative design significantly reduces construction time, enhances build quality, and ensures faster, cleaner interior work.

Zack Zimmerman, Chief Commercial Officer at BamCore, states: "MonoShear's ease and speed of installation are game changers for single-family home developers. This system accelerates project timelines and significantly reduces on-site labor, offering a competitive edge in today's labor-constrained construction market."

Strategic Alliances Driving Innovation

BamCore's strategic collaborations with industry leaders D.R. Horton and Builders FirstSource have been pivotal in driving the development and rollout of MonoShear. Upon piloting MonoShear during its development phase, D.R. Horton agreed to co-fund the code compliance testing necessary to bring the system to market. D.R. Horton also acquired the right to build the first 100 MonoShear homes. Combined, these contributions enable faster market introduction and expansion of BamCore’s new product line.

A New Era in Residential Construction

Hal Hinkle, CEO of BamCore, emphasized the significance of MonoShear: "This product launch represents the culmination of our partnerships, research, and mission to transform residential construction. MonoShear isn't just about building better homes; it's about reimagining the entire construction process to benefit builders, homeowners, and the environment."

MonoShear is set to redefine entry-level home construction, offering a perfect balance of quality, efficiency, and affordability. As BamCore continues to innovate, supported by its strategic alliances, the company is poised to lead the industry towards a more efficient and resilient future in homebuilding.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.