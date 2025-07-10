CareONE Concierge Now Accepting Candidates for Alzheimer’s Device Study

Study offers patients the opportunity to try an experimental, non-drug therapy for Alzheimer’s using an FDA-designated Breakthrough Device

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CareONE Concierge has announced the launch of a new research study to evaluate an innovative wearable device aimed at addressing cognitive symptoms associated with Alzheimer’s-related dementia. The study will utilize NeuroEM Therapeutics’TEMT-RF cap, a non-invasive device that has received Breakthrough Device designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).Alzheimer’s disease is a growing global health crisis, affecting nearly 7 million Americans and is projected to impact nearly 13 million by 2050. Despite decades of research, treatment options remain limited, with most current therapies only addressing symptoms rather than the underlying causes of cognitive decline. NeuroEM Therapeutics is pioneering Transcranial Electromagnetic Treatment using Radio Frequencies (TEMT-RF) as a potentially groundbreaking approach to treating the disease at its root.The lightweight, wearable device delivers electromagnetic waves similar to those produced by cell phone signals from multiple emitters. It is being investigated for its potential to break apart toxic protein oligomers within neurons throughout the brain. These oligomers—clusters of beta-amyloid and tau proteins—are thought to drive the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. By disrupting these harmful accumulations, TEMT-RF may help restore neuronal function and slow cognitive decline.“We all know friends and family members who have been impacted by Alzheimer’s or dementia,” said Peter Bechtel, CEO of CareONE Concierge. “This study represents a potential turning point in the fight against these devastating conditions. By participating in this study, individuals have the opportunity to experience cutting-edge, non-drug therapy while contributing to groundbreaking advancements in Alzheimer’s treatment.”This study is independently conducted by CareONE Concierge and is designed for individuals with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s-related dementia. Participants will be required to wear the device twice daily for one hour, follow a structured research protocol, and complete cognitive assessments throughout the study.Dr. Edward Goodwin, Chief Scientist at NeuroEM, emphasized the scientific foundation behind TEMT-RF, stating, “Our research has shown that TEMT-RF has the potential to impact the key biological processes associated with Alzheimer’s disease. This study will help us gather more real-world data on how the device affects cognitive function and overall brain health.”“NeuroEM is excited to partner with CareONE Concierge,” stated Chuck Papageorgiou, CEO of NeuroEM Therapeutics. “Our objective is to promote safe, effective, and non-invasive technologies for cognitive health, and research initiatives like this are essential in helping us uncover the full potential of TEMT-RF. With Alzheimer’s cases increasing, innovative research such as this provides new hope for patients, caregivers, and the future of cognitive health. Together, we can take meaningful steps toward a future where memory loss is no longer an inevitable part of aging.”CareONE Concierge is now accepting qualified participants for the study. For more information or to apply, please email CT@careone-concierge.com or apply at BestMindForMe.com About CareONE ConciergeCareONE Concierge is committed to delivering Preventative Healthcare solutions that meet the needs of patients, providers, and the healthcare system. The company works with physicians, patients, and healthcare systems to develop turnkey solutions that increase patient outcomes while enhancing revenue and quality metrics. To learn more, visit www.careone-concierege.com About NeuroEM TherapeuticsNeuroEM Therapeutics is leading the way in the development and clinical testing of bioengineered technology to reverse the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative conditions. Built upon a decade of groundbreaking research conducted at Tampa-based research facilities at the University of South Florida (USF), the company received the first Breakthrough Device status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat Alzheimer’s disease. NeuroEM’s continued dedication to cutting-edge research is bringing to market a first-in-class wearable device designed for in-home use to extend healthy longevity using patented Transcranial Electromagnetic Treatment leveraging Radio Frequencies (TEMT-RF) technology.To learn more, visit neuroem.com.Media Contact:Wendy Stevens, Study Manager(919) 600-9930CT@careone-concierge.com

