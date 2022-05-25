CareONE Concierge Expands its Pain Management Support Program
Program allows primary care physicians to monitor and document their patients on controlled substances by leveraging licensed pharmacists
We saw that physicians were struggling with the management and compliance documentation of their patients who took controlled substances for pain, so we created the program around this concept.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May 25, 2022 (EINPressWire.com) – CareONE Concierge has expanded its program known as the “Pain Management Support Program” or “PMSP”. The program has been operating in a pilot mode from March of 2021 to March of 2022 and was deemed a valuable program for both pain management clinics, primary care practices and pharmacies, so the company has now launched it commercially.
“It was born out of necessity,” said Crystal Cruz, PharmD, CareONE Concierge VP of Customer Success, who helped create the program over a year ago. “As pharmacists, we saw that physicians were struggling with the management and compliance documentation of their patients who took controlled substances for pain, so we created the program around this concept.”
Dr. Jason Cavolina, PharmD who is the VP of Clinical Services for CareONE Concierge added: “The program benefits patients tremendously because it allows them to get the help they need but always under the watchful eyes of skilled pharmacists.” Dr. Cavolina went on to say, “We know that physicians are time-constrained and therefore really appreciate what we do for them in this program.”
The Pain Management Support Program is a comprehensive set of checks and balances for patients who are on controlled substances. The PMSP program provides the following services:
· Medication compliance and risk evaluation.
· Engagement call check-in six times per year to see how the patient is doing.
· Conduct of opioid abuse risk assessments using the ORT (Opioid Risk Tool) and COMM (Current Opioid Misuse Measure) annually.
· Review of UDS (Urine Drug Screen) for regularities and irregularities and scheduling of the UDS, when appropriate.
· Review Prescription PDMP (Prescription Drug Monitoring Program) for red flags and irregularities.
· Provision of medication reconciliation and counseling with the patient.
· Review of the drug list and all controlled substances.
· Conduct of Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) screening.
The CareONE Concierge Pain Management Support Program exists both for physicians and patients. Having proven itself in the pilot site of over eight locations in NJ and PA, the program can and will help physicians manage their patients who need these services by leveraging skilled, licensed pharmacists as invaluable medical caregivers.
For medical practices, organizations and/or systems who would like to speak to a representative from CareONE Concierge about the Pain Management Support Program, the contact information is: contact@careone-concierge.com. Web site: https://careone-concierge.com/pmsp/
About CareONE Concierge
CareONE Concierge is committed to deliver health care solutions that meet the needs of patients, providers and the healthcare continuum. The company leverages licensed pharmacists who work with physicians and healthcare systems to develop turnkey solutions that increase revenue, enhance quality metrics while delivering better patient outcomes. Contact CareONE Concierge for more information about the Pain Management Support Program at 1-888-614-4661.
