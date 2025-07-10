US Mortgage City Island Grand Opening

We’re not just opening a location—we’re building relationships and planting roots in a vibrant, welcoming neighborhood.” — Jessica Coen, Branch Manager

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US Mortgage Corporation is proud to announce the Grand Opening of its newest branch location on City Island. The event will take place on Tuesday, July 30, 2025, and invites the local real estate community, business partners, and residents to join in the celebration.

Guests can expect a ribbon-cutting ceremony, light refreshments, and a chance to meet the local mortgage experts who are dedicated to helping families achieve the dream of homeownership.

“This new branch represents our continued commitment to community and connection,” said Jessica Coen, Branch Manager of the City Island office. “We’re not just opening a location—we’re building relationships and planting roots in a vibrant, welcoming neighborhood.”

The Grand Opening also marks the branch's official membership in the City Island Chamber of Commerce, further emphasizing the company's dedication to supporting local businesses and fostering economic growth. Local real estate agents, business owners, and community members are encouraged to attend.

Event Details:

📍 258 City Island Avenue, Bronx, NY 10464

📅 Wednesday, July 30, 2025

⏰ 2 - 6pm

RSVP HERE

Legal Disclaimer:

