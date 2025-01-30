US Mortgage Announces Strategic Hiring of Alana Dorbandt to Lead Southwest Region Expansion

Vice President - Division Lending Manager US Mortgage Corporation

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US Mortgage Corporation (‘US Mortgage’), a nationwide direct mortgage lender with over 31 years of Lending expertise, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Alana Dorbandt as its new ‘Vice President - Division Lending Manager.’ Alana's expertise will be pivotal in leading our expansion into the Southwest Region.

Alana brings over 24 years of experience and was most recently the Regional Sales Leader at Lower, LLC (formally Thrive Mortgage, LLC) for over 15 years. She has a proven track record of success in cultivating and supporting high-performance Sales Leaders through a unique blend of strategic vision, executive acumen, team-building expertise, and sales support solutions. Her appointment is a significant step for advancing our Mission that ‘Everyone Deserves A Roof Over Their Head’ further across the country.

In her new role, Alana will be responsible for spearheading initiatives that help Loan Officers drive sales, developing key lending partnerships, and ensuring our clients receive exceptional ‘You and US’ service. Her deep understanding of the Mortgage Banking Business, coupled with her strategic vision, warm personality, and commitment to longevity, aligns perfectly with our Core Values.

"Alana's extensive experience and dedication to excellence make her the ideal leader to drive our expansion and investment into the Southwest Region," said Steven A. Milner, CEO of US Mortgage. "We are confident that her leadership will positively impact the overall growth and success of US Mortgage."

Alana expressed her excitement about joining US, stating, "I am honored to be part of US Mortgage and love their ‘You & US’ Message. The company is a fully collaborative organization with a flat structure that gives everyone a voice. I look forward to leading the company's efforts in the Southwest Region. This is an exciting time for the mortgage industry, and I am eager to work with the talented team at US Mortgage to deliver outstanding solutions for our clients, partners, and the families we serve."

With Alana’s leadership, US Mortgage is poised to set new standards in the industry and provide unparalleled service to homebuyers and homeowners in the Southwest.

About US Mortgage:

US Mortgage is a leading nationwide mortgage lender dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve their homeownership dreams. With a comprehensive range of mortgage products and a commitment to exceptional service where people are always put first. That is the You & US commitment. For more information, visit www.usmortgage.com.

