July Reporting Due Dates and Upcoming Reports

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team would like to remind school administrative units (SAUs) of the following reports and their upcoming due dates: Truancy and Daily Attendance Certifications are due on July 15; all staff positions should be reviewed as soon as possible in NEO Staff following the rollover to the 2025-2026 school year on July 1; and the Graduation Certification Report is due on August 30.

Please find detailed information and resources for each report below.

Truancy and Daily Attendance Certifications

The final certifications of Truancy and Daily Attendance for the 2024-2025 school year are due on July 15. Superintendents must certify these reports once data specialists and SAU data teams have reviewed and updated them. Data on the Daily Attendance Certification report are used to calculate Chronic Absenteeism for public reporting and accountability measures.

Resources:

NEO Staff Rollover to 2025-2026

NEO Staff was rolled to the 2025-2026 school year on July 1. During this rollover, all staff were updated to Pending status. All staff must be updated to reflect their current position. Please review all staff positions in NEO, add new staff if necessary, and update salary, contact, and position information to reflect each staff member’s position for this school year.

New superintendents should be updated in NEO Staff immediately to ensure that they can perform state-level reporting, complete report certifications, and receive critical and time-sensitive communications from the Maine DOE.

Resources:

NEO Staff Data Entry Webinar on August 26 at noon – Register here .

Graduation Certification Report

This report allows SAUs to validate graduation counts for the school year. Students still working toward finishing their graduation requirements have until August 15 to complete them for this reporting cycle. Students who finish their requirements over the summer can be exited from State Synergy on the date of the graduation ceremony. The graduation date must be prior to June 30.

Open Date: July 1

Due Date: August 30

Resources:

For further information or with questions, please contact the MEDMS Data Systems Support at 207-624-6896 or medms.support@maine.gov.