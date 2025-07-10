Sandlapper Waste Launches a New, Reliable & Transparent Waste Service for the South Carolina Lowcountry

Sandlapper Waste's Affordable Service is available throughout the SC Lowcountry. The Sandlapper Waste logo features a white palmetto tree and crescent moon on navy background, inspired by the South Carolina state flag. Sandlapper Waste is committed to supporting our first responders and military with discounts to recognize and celebrate their service.

Dependable, local waste pickup , with $23 flat-rate pricing, no hidden fees, and neighborly service, has found its home in Dorchester County.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lowcountry residents in unincorporated areas now have a reliable and transparent waste collection solution with the launch of Sandlapper Waste.

Founded by local waste-management veteran Ryan Mellichamp, the independent company promises clear pricing at just $23/month and dedicated customer care across Dorchester County and neighboring communities, aiming to eliminate weekly trash day stress.

"After two decades in waste management, I witnessed firsthand the frustration of unreliable service," said Ryan Mellichamp, founder of Sandlapper Waste. "We're here to restore dependability and transparency to waste collection in the Lowcountry, ensuring families can count on us every week."

What Sets Sandlapper Waste Apart:

Simple, Affordable $23/Month Rate: Enjoy comprehensive garbage and yard-waste removal with one flat monthly fee – no hidden charges or surprise surcharges.

Locally Owned & Accountable: Support a South Carolina company where decisions are made locally by neighbors who understand and serve their own communities.

Community-Focused Discounts: Take advantage of special savings for first responders, military personnel, annual pre-pay customers, and those who refer a friend.

Friendly, Familiar Service: Expect drivers who are encouraged to know your name and treat your service with the same care they give their own families.

Sandlapper Waste's name honors the Palmetto State's heritage, and its crescent-and-palmetto logo can already be spotted on its modern, fuel-efficient fleet serving Lowcountry streets.

"Our commitment is straightforward: reliable service, transparent pricing, and treating every customer like a neighbor," Mellichamp affirmed. "We're excited to reinvest in the Lowcountry and become a trusted part of the communities we call home."

Ready for worry-free waste pickup? Sign up in minutes at SandlapperWaste.com or call 843-996-2299 to experience the Sandlapper Waste difference!

About Sandlapper Waste

Sandlapper Waste is a locally owned and operated residential waste collection company based in North Charleston, South Carolina. Founded on the core values of reliability, transparency, and community focus, we provide dependable weekly garbage and yard-waste pickup to households throughout Dorchester County and surrounding areas.

Visit SandlapperWaste.com or call 843-996-2299 to learn more and start service.

