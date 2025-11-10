Splash Omnimedia Expands Regional Footprint in Major Atlanta Area

Kathy Carlay, Business Growth Specialist, representing Splash Omnimedia’s commitment to helping businesses across Metro Atlanta and nearby communities grow through powerful marketing strategies. Splash Omnimedia’s team of marketing professionals, dedicated to helping Georgia businesses thrive through strategic, results-driven marketing.

Full-service marketing agency emphasizes commitment to Georgia businesses through its Duluth-based operation.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known for empowering brands across the Southeast, Splash Omnimedia is deepening its presence in Georgia — strengthening relationships with businesses and expanding its role in the Metro Atlanta community from its Duluth office at 3176 Main Street, Suite 4.

The Duluth office is supported by Business Growth Specialist Kathy Carlay, who brings strategic insight and a relationship-driven approach to Splash’s local partnerships.

“I’m incredibly excited about the opportunity to grow Splash’s presence in the Atlanta market,” said Kathy Carlay, Business Growth Specialist at Splash Omnimedia. “We’ve got a powerful story to tell and even more powerful tools to help local businesses succeed. I’m looking forward to showing clients who Splash Omnimedia is and what we can do together.”

Splash’s Atlanta location offers the full range of agency services, from creative branding and custom website development to multi-channel marketing campaigns and video content creation, all tailored to meet the unique needs of local businesses.

“Our focus has always been on meaningful, measurable growth for our clients,” said Matt Thompson, Senior Partner at Splash Omnimedia. “Expanding in Metro Atlanta allows us to bring that vision to a thriving, diverse market. With Kathy’s leadership and deep local knowledge, we’re excited about the impact we can make.”

About Splash Omnimedia:

Splash Omnimedia is a full-service marketing and media agency specializing in strategic planning, branding, website design, video production, and strategic marketing. With a client-first philosophy and a passion for results, Splash partners with businesses to craft compelling stories and drive long-term growth across digital and traditional platforms.

Contact Information:

Splash Omnimedia

3176 Main Street, Suite 4

Duluth, GA 30096

Phone: (404) 905-5557

Website: splashomnimedia.com

