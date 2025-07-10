empatiX Consulting Welcomes New Class of eXplorers and Celebrates Graduates

empatiX Consulting Celebrates the Newest Incoming and Graduating eXplorers to the Intern Program

Consultancy celebrates another milestone by watching young talent continue to grow

Giving back to help raise the next generation of consultants isn’t just a responsibility — it’s a privilege.” — Jess Horkan, Co-Founder + Managing Partner, empatiX Consulting

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EmpatiX Consulting has welcomed its newest team of eXplorer interns from Fairfield University, Clemson University, University of Miami, and Champlain College, continuing its commitment to building future-ready talent through mentorship, learning, and real-world experience.

The empatiX team believes that the future is shaped by those bold enough to learn, evolve, and challenge the status quo. The firm’s eXplorer program has become a cornerstone of this vision, bringing together bright, driven individuals who grow alongside the business and make an immediate impact for clients.

These individuals not only support empatiX clients with insight, energy, and professionalism — they help the firm grow by bringing a learner’s mindset to work every day.

“Giving back to help raise the next generation of consultants isn’t just a responsibility — it’s a privilege,” says Jessica Horkan, Founder of empatiX Consulting. “Our eXplorer program is rooted in mentorship, curiosity, and preparing young leaders to make a lasting impact — both in their careers and in the world.”

EmpatiX values continuous learning and innovation as two fundamental aspects of its work. The eXplorer program serves as a powerful bridge between experience and fresh perspective — a way to both teach and be taught. As the business landscape becomes more complex, tools like Artificial Intelligence are transforming how insights are delivered and problems are solved. Explorers bring a natural fluency in emerging technologies, a hunger to explore what’s next, and a willingness to experiment. Their fresh thinking and innovative approaches continue to inspire how empatiX pushes boundaries for clients.

empatiX Consulting extends its congratulations to the interns, associates, and strategists – both new, continuing, and returning – as they continue their careers and build on the skills and perspectives they developed at empatiX. As the eXplorer program continues to grow, empatiX remains committed to building talent, sharing knowledge, and learning from the next generation.

About empatiX Consulting: empatiX Consulting works to make sense of data and research insights and help guide client strategies. We operate at the intersection of empathy + data + experience, is our team of experts who help clients drive their business forward. We are a boutique consultancy that offers a personal touch that you do not often receive at the big firms. We are knowledgeable strategists that use our decades of experience to efficiently blend strategy, insights, and activation to drive business outcomes. The core industries we serve include insurance, banking, tech services + hardware, retail, healthcare, and tech platforms. We focus on building agile solutions to drive efficiency and pride ourselves on leveraging new tools + approaches to connect data and synthesize insights.

