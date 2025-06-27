empatiX Consulting is Moving for Amirah Once Again

empatiX participates Move for Amirah for the fourth year in a row

The consultancy continues its support and commitment to end human trafficking through the support of the Move for Amirah foundation

Human trafficking is an issue that is not talked about enough, and organizations like Amirah provide critical services... we’re proud to participate in Move for Amirah for the fourth year in a row.” — Jess Horkan, Co-Founder + Managing Partner, empatiX Consulting

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- empatiX Consulting is proud to announce that it is supporting Move for Amirah for the fourth consecutive year, continuing its commitment to help survivors of human trafficking. This year, Move for Amirah has set a $100,000 goal, and the empatiX team will be getting active, spreading awareness, and raising funds to help reach that goal.

Move for Amirah encourages individuals and organizations to participate by engaging in any kind of physical movement, such as walking, running, biking, swimming, etc. to raise awareness and donations. The act of moving and pushing oneself physically represents the challenging journey that survivors face as they escape trafficking and rebuild their lives.

To show its support, empatiX members are getting outside and moving, and encouraging friends and family to do the same.

“This is a cause our team feels strongly about,” said Jessica Horkan, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at empatiX. “Human trafficking is an issue that is not talked about enough, and organizations like Amirah provide critical services to survivors. In uncertain times, we think it’s especially important to give back and be part of something meaningful, so we’re proud to participate in Move for Amirah for the fourth year in a row.”

Funds raised during Move for Amirah go directly toward providing survivors with essential needs such as safe housing, food, transportation, new identification documents, and access to recovery programs. These services are integral in helping individuals recover from the human trafficking industry and regain their independence.

empatiX has a long-standing commitment to community involvement, having worked with a variety of nonprofit organizations such as Lazarus House Ministries, The American Cancer Society, The Alzheimer’s Association, Two Blind Brothers, and Fearless! Hudson Valley. It is no surprise that one of the core values at empatiX is empathy, as it continues to embody what it means to give back to the community and support those in need through it’s participation in Move for Amirah for the fourth consecutive year.

About empatiX Consulting:

empatiX Consulting helps organizations turn insights into action through a blend of empathy, data, and experience. Their team leverages expertise in insights, human-centered approaches, and analytics to support clients in developing strategies and actionable insights to drive meaningful results.

To learn more about Move for Amirah or to get involved, visit www.amirahinc.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.