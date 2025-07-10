Karl’s House Presents: The 2025 Verve Celebrity Softball Classic Powered by Dave & Buster’s

Celebs, athletes & heroes hit the field Oct. 4 for the 2025 Verve Celebrity Softball Classic in Frisco #VerveCSC2025 #GameForGood

Our mission is to honor and empower those who serve, while creating an unforgettable night of fun and unity for the community. This is more than a game—it’s a movement.”” — Tim “TK” Klund

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Biggest Celebrity Softball Game in Texas Returns to Riders Field This October in Support of Veterans and First RespondersKarl’s House is proud to present the 2025 Verve Celebrity Softball Classic powered by Dave & Buster’s, returning for its 11th year on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas. This high-energy, family-friendly event brings together celebrities, professional athletes, and military heroes for a one-of-a-kind evening to benefit veterans and other charitablecauses.Hosted by Verve Systems, LLC, a veteran-owned performance wellness company, the Verve Celebrity Softball Classic has become the largest charity softball game in Texas and one of the most impactful celebrity sporting events in the nation. This year’s goal: raise $1 million to support housing, recovery, and resilience programs for veterans and first responders.“Our mission is to honor and empower those who serve, while creating an unforgettable night of fun and unity for the community,” says event founder and Verve CEO Tim “TK” Klund, a U.S. Air Force veteran and national veterans’ advocate. “This is more than a game—it’s a movement.”The 2025 Celebrity Softball Classic will feature:• Celebrity rosters of NFL, MLB, UFC stars, musicians, influencers, and Hollywood personalities (to be announced)• Fan Fest, Home Run Derby, autograph sessions, and a fireworks finale• On-field tributes to military and first responder heroes• Thousands of fans in attendance and global broadcast reachThe 2024 event raised over $700,000, drew 6,000+ attendees, and reached audiences in over 30 countries.Dave & Buster’s, the presenting sponsor, is a proud supporter of veterans and first responders and is honored to stand behind an event that uplifts America’s heroes through sport, service, and celebration.Join us in-store at Dave & Buster’s Frisco for exclusive pre-event promotions, appearances, and fan engagement opportunities.

