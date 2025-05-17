'The Kentucky Cowboy' Premiered at The Star, Kicking Off The PostGame Project with a Powerful Night for Mental Health

Chris Theineman, Mike Kiselak, Rocket Ishmael, Greg Vaughan, Art Arellanes

Award-Winning Documentary Premiere on May 16 Launched National Mental Wellness Initiative with NFL Legends, Live Music, and a Message of Hope and Healing

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the evening of May 16, 2025, the “Blue” carpet rolled out at The Star in Frisco for the highly anticipated national premiere of The Kentucky Cowboy, an award-winning documentary spotlighting the emotional journey of former professional athlete Chris Thieneman. The event marked the official debut of The PostGame Project, a bold new initiative focused on addressing the mental and emotional challenges faced by high performers across sports, business, leadership, and everyday life.Timed in alignment with Mental Health Awareness Month, the evening was hosted by Dallas-born actor Greg Vaughan and featured a dynamic blend of storytelling, live music, and community connection. Inspired by Thieneman’s personal ties to the Dallas Cowboys, the screening served as a powerful kickoff to a movement centered around healing through creativity rather than clinical labels.It was a night of honor and heart, celebrating bravery, openness, and unity among a community deeply invested in mental wellness. Distinguished guests included former Dallas Cowboys legends like Randy White and Raghib “Rocket” Ismail, who joined in support of this shared mission.Attendees were also given a special sneak peek at The PostGame 2026 experience—an innovative, high-impact event in development that will blend live performance, original films, and conversations with thought leaders and changemakers in the mental health space.Backed by CEDC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, The PostGame Project is led by a team of visionaries: Chris Thieneman, Art Arellanes, Charles Venturi, Mike Kiselak, Jay Jones, and Noah Berlow. Together, they aim to transform the way we engage with mental and emotional health—through storytelling that resonates, connects, and empowers.The night resonated as a tribute to human resilience and the power of community coming together to break stigma, build awareness, and reimagine what healing can look like.

